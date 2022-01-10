Our Opinion: New owner pitches new ideas for Hoppers

Still safe at home?
Well, we’ll have to wait and see.
What we do know for now is that the Greensboro Grasshoppers are no longer locally owned.
The city’s consistently successful minor league baseball team has been sold to an out-of-town ownership group that pledges to expand the action at First National Bank Field beyond baseball season, where it sees “untapped potential.”
Washington, D.C.-based Temerity Capital Partners believes the Grasshoppers’ home park, in the heart of downtown, can host a variety of events long after the last pitch.
Temerity Capital has bought the Grasshoppers and its home stadium for an undisclosed price from a group of 65 local investors.
“We’ll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment,” Andy Sandler, Temerity Capital’s CEO, told the News & Record’s Eddie Wooten. “We really intend to activate the stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multi-family development and just will make it more attractive as a destination.”
Sandler certainly makes a good point about the stadium’s influence on downtown growth. While some experts have expressed their doubts about the economic impact of stadiums and ballparks, developers have cited First National Bank Field as the reason they invested in projects surrounding the stadium — including a hotel, two apartment complexes, a co-op grocery store, bars and restaurants and most recently a new 110,000-square-foot office building, nicknamed Project Slugger, nestled next to the park. With more to come.
Now that a Greensboro-based developer, Roy Carroll, has completed his Carroll at Bellemeade project, which consists of 289 apartments and a Hyatt Place Hotel, he has set his sights even higher. Carroll’s longer-term plans include Carroll South of Ballpark, which would include more apartments, an office tower and a 12-story hotel.
But breaking in a new glove takes a while. The Grasshoppers have become such a familiar and reliable brand, whose owners sold family entertainment, not just baseball. The loss of local ownership means the loss of local roots and institutional memory.
Sandler maintains homes near West Palm Beach, Fla., and in Alexandria, Va., not Fisher Park.
To his credit, Sandler appears to realize that. Now that he has bought the Grasshoppers, he’ll need to sell himself.
“My team is going to have to establish that we’re not carpetbaggers, that we are committed to the community, that we intend to be a part of the community,” he told the News & Record.
Sandler also praised the Grasshoppers’ management and said that “much” of the team’s current staff will be retained, including President and General Manager Don Moore.
“It’ll be continuity rather than drastic change,” Sandler said.
Sandler, 65, certainly has a feel for North Carolina. And an abiding affection for the national pastime. He himself played adult ball until he was 50. And he already owns another minor-league team in the state, the Cannon Ballers in Kannapolis, where apartments and restaurants are planned near the downtown stadium.
In his interview with the News & Record, Sandler also mentioned “doing right by the community” and how “we love being stewards of the community.”
But the proof will be in the results.
Sandler said he had spoken with Jim Melvin, the former Greensboro mayor and current president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, who engineered both the local purchase of the Grasshoppers and the financing and construction of the downtown baseball stadium.
Melvin said Monday that he was “very impressed” with Sandler’s ideas and energy. Melvin added that Sandler wants Greensboro to be the flagship franchise of a total of three teams he eventually wants to own.
For his part, Sandler said “it is clear to me that if we’re not becoming members of the community and doing right by the community, my phone’s gonna ring. And I don’t want to be on the bad side of Jim Melvin.”
Sandler may have been joking. But Melvin won’t be.