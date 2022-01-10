Our Opinion: New owner pitches new ideas for Hoppers

Sandler, 65, certainly has a feel for North Carolina. And an abiding affection for the national pastime. He himself played adult ball until he was 50. And he already owns another minor-league team in the state, the Cannon Ballers in Kannapolis, where apartments and restaurants are planned near the downtown stadium.

In his interview with the News & Record, Sandler also mentioned “doing right by the community” and how “we love being stewards of the community.”

But the proof will be in the results.

Sandler said he had spoken with Jim Melvin, the former Greensboro mayor and current president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, who engineered both the local purchase of the Grasshoppers and the financing and construction of the downtown baseball stadium.

Melvin said Monday that he was “very impressed” with Sandler’s ideas and energy. Melvin added that Sandler wants Greensboro to be the flagship franchise of a total of three teams he eventually wants to own.

For his part, Sandler said “it is clear to me that if we’re not becoming members of the community and doing right by the community, my phone’s gonna ring. And I don’t want to be on the bad side of Jim Melvin.”

Sandler may have been joking. But Melvin won’t be.