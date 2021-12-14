Our Opinion: New video law makes a bad situation worse

It had seemed only fair, reasonable and humane.

As it originally was intended, and written, a bill in the N.C. legislature would have allowed the families of loved ones who have been killed or seriously injured in encounters with police to view police video footage by simply asking.

With only a few exceptions, those family members would be able to watch the footage within five days of making a request directly to a police chief or sheriff.

The legislation had been prompted by the family of Andrew Brown, an Elizabeth City man who was fatally shot in the back of the head by sheriff’s deputies in April. When lawmakers asked how they could help, Brown’s family expressed exasperation at being allowed to view only 20 seconds of video related to the incident five days after the shooting. And then being allowed several weeks later to see only 20 minutes of redacted video out of two hours of total footage.

That’s both ridiculous and unconscionable.

So members of the Legislative Black Caucus set out to ensure quicker and more complete access to the video. With support from law enforcement, the changes were written into a broader bill that passed in the Senate.