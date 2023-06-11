As of June 2, the home of U.S. Special Forces, Fort Bragg, N.C., officially became Fort Liberty.

Some people still question the rechristening of the nation’s largest Army base, built in 1918 and straddling two counties in the Sandhills, as a slap in the face of Southern heritage.

But before getting too worked up, they’d do well to crack open a history book.

The Confederate general for whom the base is named, Braxton Bragg, was, by most accounts, not particularly good at his job.

Born on March 22, 1817, in Warrenton, Bragg began his career auspiciously enough, graduating fifth in his class at West Point. His record as a wartime leader, however, was far from pristine.

Bragg was known for his hot temper and prickly disposition. He also was involved in a number of notable setbacks, including the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee in April of 1862.

In August of 1862, Bragg and Brigadier Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith fell short in an attempted invasion of Kentucky that ended in retreat.

In December 1862 and January of 1863, in the Battle of Stones River in Murfreesboro, Tenn., troops under Bragg’s command also retreated.

In the Tullahoma Campaign in June of 1863, Bragg surrendered Middle Tennessee.

Even in a victory at the Battle of Chickamauga in southeastern Tennessee and northwestern Georgia in September 1863, Bragg was criticized for allowing fleeing Union troops to escape.

Finally, in the Battles for Chattanooga in November 1863, Bragg was soundly defeated by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and relieved of his command.

In March 1865, Bragg became a corps commander during the Battle of Bentonville, N.C., and was captured by Union troops.

He was not the Michael Jordan of war strategists.

Fort Bragg was one of nine major U.S. military installations were named for Confederate generals, all in the South, following World War I.

Was this, in effect, affirmative action for the Confederacy?

In a manner of speaking, yes. Although the Civil War had been over for more than 50 years, the Army viewed Confederate names as a gesture of goodwill toward the South — obviously ignoring the fact that not everyone in the South, especially descendants of the enslaved — would see it that way.

In any case, Fort Bragg is no more. All nine Southern bases are being renamed in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. On Tuesday, Fort Polk in Louisiana will be renamed for Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black man who won a Medal of Honor for his heroism in World War I. Johnson, who served in a segregated unit, became famous for fending off a German raid — with a knife.

As for the name Liberty, it may disappoint those who preferred an individual’s name. But it’s a thoughtful choice.

The word that inspired it is ubiquitous at the base. For example, it recalls the Special Forces motto (the Latin “De oppresso liber,” or “to free the oppressed”), as well as the Liberty Point Resolves, documents that preceded the Declaration of Independence, and were signed near the site of the base in 1775.

The independent commission that conceived the name considered more than 34,000 possibilities, which it culled to 3,670, then 100. And then for us, Liberty.

At least one visitor from Florida prefers Bragg.

“It’s an iconic name and iconic base, and we’re not gonna let political correctness run amok in North Carolina,” presidential candidate and Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the state Republican convention in Greensboro on Friday, the same day President Biden spoke at Fort Liberty. (This, from a man who would put blinders on history students.)

But what about “correctness” period? As in the facts? And what about completeness? As in all of the facts?

What’s in a name?

In this case, more than a word or “a brand.” An ideal, something that all Americans can hold dear and precious.

What’s in a name?

Words we all can and should feel good about and be proud of, given the rich diversity of the men and women who fought and, in many cases, died for this country abroad, even during times when it was denying some of them the full rights of citizenship at home.

What’s in a name?

A message that will say 24/7, 365 days a year, “Thank you for your service.”

All of you.