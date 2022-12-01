Our Opinion: No drama in NC election

If you were looking for drama in the certification of the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina, well, maybe you should have looked somewhere else.

According to the now-official results, more than 3.79 million, or 51%, of the state’s 7.4 million registered voters cast ballots.

And on the whole, the process went smoothly despite the vast scope of the task and the baseless background noise that could have derailed it.

Just so you know, after weeks of checks and double-checks …

There were no traces of interference from vote-switching Italian satellites.

No suitcases stuffed with pilfered ballots were uncovered in smoky back rooms.

And, as far as anyone can tell, no legions of the walking dead shuffled into polling places on Nov. 8 to cast zombie ballots and tip the scales.

That said, election denialism still refuses to die.

Most recently state election officials were showered with emails from individuals complaining that their voter histories on the state election website did not include any record of their vote on Nov. 8.

There is a logical reason for that.

The updating of voter history is handled separately from the tabulation of each vote.

Each vote is tabulated instantly when you cast a ballot, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections told WUNC. But voter history updates involve a separate process.

“It’s an administrative process and has nothing to do with whether your vote counted or not,” Pat Gannon told WUNC.

A voter history sometimes can take weeks to update, Gannon told WUNC, because of recounts or the counting of provisional ballots, among other factors.

But in 2022, malicious rumors and misinformation were not uncommon.

In some instances, zealous poll observers with agendas overstepped their bounds.

There were reports of threats and intimidation as well.

No matter. Thanks to the efforts of local election boards and poll workers, the voting went on with few complications.

As the voter history episode attests, conspiracy theories die hard.

Then again, we could be Arizona, where one Republican-led county has refused to certify its election, prompting a lawsuit from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who won the state’s governor’s race.

The standoff, involving 47,000 votes cast in rural Cochise County, could delay the deadline for statewide canvassing deadline, originally set for Dec. 5, and thus statewide certification of the election.

Also, if statewide certification proceeded without Cochise County, Republicans would hurt their own cause. A close race for an Arizona congressional seat would flip from the GOP candidate to the Democrat.

Then there’s the danger of a precedent.

“I think what’s worrisome probably going forward is this all seems a little bit like a dress rehearsal, where there are election denial people on the right who, even in the — as far as I can tell — total absence of any evidence of voter fraud or systematic voter fraud at least, they’re trying to figure out ways to stall or thwart what are otherwise perfectly legitimate elections,” Michael Kang, a professor at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law, told The Hill.

It’s all the more reason to appreciate the meticulous tedium in North Carolina that took on added significance this year.

In the weeks-long process leading up to certification, each of the state’s 100 county election boards canvassed their results to confirm all ballots were counted, including provisional and absentee ballots.

Equipment was checked at 180 polling locations.

Bipartisan teams at each local board conducted hand recounts of randomly chosen groups of ballots.

Three state audits combed over voter history information and confirmed the eligibility of provisional voters.

To detect any evidence of ballot stuffing and other types of fraud, the state board compared the number of authorized voters and absentee ballot applications with the number of ballots cast.

In times like these, especially, you can’t be too careful.

As zombie myths keep rising from the grave to stoke confusion and mistrust, the best remedy is an honest and open bipartisan accounting.