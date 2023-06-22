In the end, the impossible dream of a professional regional theater in downtown Greensboro came true after all. It just wasn’t for forever.

But what a run for Triad Stage its brief and consequential life: more than 140 mainstage productions, 20 world premieres and an indelible mark on the local arts community and center-city revitalization.

The theater managed to survive for more than 20 years, plus a short afterlife, before officially closing its doors this week. For good.

The theater’s board announced Tuesday that Triad Stage, whose neon marquee had become a fixture on South Elm Street, was being permanently shuttered

It was a sad if not unexpected ending.

COVID, a scandal, the departures of its co-founders, and a shifting local entertainment landscape were too much to overcome for the nonprofit, whose finances had been touch-and-go for much of its existence.

In fact, regional theaters throughout the country have struggled in recent years. As of the end of December 2021, SMU Data Arts reported, the nonprofit performing arts industry had lost an estimated $3.2 billion as a result of the pandemic.

That there was a Triad Stage at all is a feat in itself.

The theater, which opened in 2002, was founded by a pair of college friends, Richard Whittington and Preston Lane. After raising more than $5 million, they took the shell of an abandoned old Montgomery Ward store and remade it into an elegant auditorium, the Pyrle Theater, whose 300 seats embraced the stage at the front and the sides in the shape of a cozy “U.”

From the front row you literally could touch the actors and there wasn’t a bad seat in the house.

But to be honest, it wasn’t easy in the beginning to see what Lane and Whittington had in mind.

Little did we know. They built it. We came. And Triad Stage consistently provided first-class performances by national and local actors. And more.

It was where, in 2006, many of us caught our first glimpses of a young singer and banjo player named Rhiannon Giddens in the holiday production “Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity.”

It was where then-Bennett College President Johnnetta Cole hosted “A Night with Danny Glover” of “The Color Purple” and “Lethal Weapon” fame as a fundraiser in 2007.

It was where local TED Talks prodded us to think and Eastern Music Festival “EMFringe” concerts pushed the envelope.

And it was where the more intimate, 80-seat “Upstage Cabaret” performance space provided a home to smaller productions, as well as live broadcasts in the Triad of the Durham-based WUNC radio public affairs show “The State of Things.”

Then came the headwinds.

In June 2019, Whittington, the managing director, resigned and now works as associate vice chancellor for advancement at the UNC School of the Arts.

In March 2020, the theater closed as COVID gripped the city.

In November 2020, Lane, the artistic director, stepped down amid allegations of sexual abuse from students he taught part time at UNCG. Lane denied the allegations and no criminal charges or civil lawsuits have been filed against him in Guilford County.

Buffeted by that trouble times three, Triad Stage closed for two and a half years to regroup.

It returned last fall with renewed hope, new leadership and streamlined finances. But the reboot was short-lived.

“Rebellious,” set during the 1960 Woolworth sit-in, at the five-and dime store only a few doors to the north on Elm Street, seemed to be an inspired choice for a grand reopening. But ticket sales were sluggish. The comeback season was never completed.

So Triad Stage will sell its assets and settle its debts.

As for the building, the lights may have dimmed, but not the possibilities.

Could it be resurrected as a performance space? Or reinvented as an arthouse movie theater? Or something different altogether?

You never know. (Raise your hand if you thought the old Montgomery Ward would become a regional theater.)

As one song goes:

Every new beginning/Comes from some other beginning’s end.

Whatever shape that new beginning takes in the old Montgomery Ward, it will follow a class act.