Our Opinion: No to N.C. horse racing

Speaking of gambling …
A bill that would create a horse racing industry in North Carolina isn’t the worst idea to come along the track.
But it’s not far from it. You can see the worst ideas from there.
The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, would create a regulatory commission to oversee horse racing in the state and promote the breeding and training of horses.
“Commercial thoroughbred racing would present a great opportunity for North Carolina’s economic growth, and it could generate extra gaming and tax revenue for the state budget,” Lowe said recently.
Oh, the bill sounds good as written, referencing the “$6.5 billion impact and 60,000 jobs just in Kentucky” — who would sneeze at that kind of money?
Certainly not a gambler.
And we support increasing commercial opportunities for state residents, as well as adding to the state tax coffers. Maybe, by some miracle, the legislature would actually funnel the extra money into our underfunded schools rather than use it as an excuse to reduce corporate taxes again.
But there have to be better ways to make coin.
People see the glamour and beauty associated with high-class horse racing events through events such as the Tanglewood Steeplechase in Clemmons, where most have a good time.
But daily horse racing is different. The industry brings many problems with it, including allegations of animal abuse, criminal corruption and the crippling results of gambling addiction. Neighborhoods associated with racetracks and casinos are often models of poverty and squalor. And just like video sweepstakes gaming and the state lottery, horse racing would exploit human weakness and draw money from those who can least afford to lose it.
It’s also simply a bad bet. As Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, says, “… (O)ne clear danger with government trying to manufacture a North Carolina version of the Derby is that it could end up diverting resources — public and private — from more effective uses that will emerge on their own from natural market interactions.
“If North Carolina’s existing equine industry supports the development of horse racing, that fact should become apparent long before government gets involved.”
Such was the case, incidentally, with North Carolina’s blossoming film industry, which had a significant presence before the legislature offered tax incentives to sweeten the pot. Government didn’t create the industry.
Though much of this state’s movie industry moved to Georgia when the legislature insisted on reducing the incentives — taking badly needed business and talent with it — we’ve still got a few productions on tap, like the movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” being filmed in the Charlotte area with Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates. Six major productions are being filmed in the state thanks to incentives that add up to more than $33 million. They’re expected to generate in-state spending of nearly $135 million and create more than 5,700 jobs in North Carolina, according to the state.
That’s a better investment, and one with a proven return.
Lowe and Perry also are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
This isn’t really what we had in mind when we promoted bipartisanship.
As we noted in Tuesday’s editorial on the lottery, promises associated with gambling don’t always pan out as we expect, especially when legislators can get their hands on the proceeds.
Horse racing as a North Carolina industry should definitely be an also-ran.
Correction
The annual number of deaths attributed to pollution by Arnold Schwarzenegger, quoted in Thursday’s Earth Day editorial, apply to the world, not the U.S. alone.