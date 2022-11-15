Our Opinion: No way is this 'the right thing to do'

Remember poor Linus van Pelt’s fruitless vigils every Halloween for the Great Pumpkin?

Now we know how he must feel.

The promise of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina (somewhere, over the rainbow) seems a lot like that.

We keep waiting and hoping, year in and year out — for more than a decade now. And it keeps not happening.

So too many of us keep on struggling both to get the health care we need and to make ends meet.

As Lee Newspapers’ Public Service Journalism Team reported on Sunday, one in five North Carolina residents face medical debt that is in collections. That ranks this state fourth in the nation in unpaid medical bills.

In fact, among the five states with the highest levels of medical debt in the country (North Carolina, West Virginia, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas), not one has expanded Medicaid.

And so here are, still wandering in the pumpkin patch, empty-handed.

Our Republican-controlled legislature seems to be in no hurry to provide relief.

Both the House and Senate approved bipartisan bills several months ago that would have extended Medicaid coverage to low-income North Carolinians.

Lawmakers could have worked out the remaining details in December.

Now House Speaker Tim Moore says never mind; the issue will have to wait until 2023.

And state Senate leader Phil Berger agrees, saying last week that putting it off until next year is “the right thing to do.”

Earlier this year, Berger had said that he favors expansion, which would provide health insurance coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians, many of them veterans (an estimated 14,000) and the working poor. He insists he still does.

But his lack of urgency says otherwise.

Meanwhile, the lack of coverage for some will cost them their lives. That’s no exaggeration.

According to one study, states that expanded Medicaid coverage saw nearly 12 fewer deaths per 100,000 adults each year. It also would increase access to substance abuse treatment and mental health care.

North Carolina is among about 12 states that have yet to expand Medicaid, despite the clear benefits. The federal government would pay 90% of the medical costs.

Moore also had previously supported the idea that lawmakers could take up Medicaid expansion in a short December work session. Now he apparently has changed his mind.

“I don’t want to interfere with Christmas too much. Do you?” Moore asked Berger during a joint news conference.

But time is money.

“Every month we wait to expand Medicaid is $521 million that could be flowing into North Carolina for health insurance and health coverage for people at no cost to the state taxpayer,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley told CBS 17 in Raleigh last week.

“But, gosh, I don’t want to wait any longer. We’ve got to get this done. It’s so important for the health and well-being of North Carolina.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Roy Cooper was more blunt.

“Waiting until next year is astonishingly wasteful, irresponsible and cruel, costing us lives and billions of dollars,” Mary Scott Winstead said in an email to the Associated Press.

She’s right. Politics aside, there is no defensible excuse for waiting.

An impasse with hospitals and hospital systems in the state over “certificate of need” laws, which require state approval before some new medical facilities can be built, has been one sticking point.

The N.C. Healthcare Association had seemed amenable to a compromise agreement but Berger dismissed it as “not a serious proposal.”

So while politicians dither people suffer.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who would sue you in less than a New York minute to avoid their obligation to adequately fund schools.

It’s been more than a decade since this state first had the chance to address this issue.

So, hat’s the hurry? After all, it’s not a matter of life or death, is it?

Yes. For too many of us, it is.