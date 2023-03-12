A fire suddenly erupts on a Triad industrial site only yards from the doorsteps of a residential neighborhood.

Firefighters scramble to quell the flames, all the while worrying that bad could come to worse — and an explosion could follow.

Haven’t we seen this story before?

Barely more than a year after the massive Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem, an asphalt storage tank hissed, flickered and belched smoke last week in Madison.

And we held our collective breath. Again.

Certainly the scale of the Winston Weaver inferno was much grander and potentially much more disastrous.

That fire, which broke out on Jan. 31, 2022, took days instead of hours to extinguish, prompted the evacuation of more than 6,000 residents and could have set off a horrific explosion if the flames had reached 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the plant.

In fact, a person who ought to know, Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo, said it could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.”

By contrast, only 50 to 75 people were evacuated during the fire at the Seal Master site in Madison. Yet, in both instances Triad communities dodged tragic outcomes. And both incidents raise similar questions:

How did this happen and why?

Could it happen again?

What could be done to prevent that?

And why are hazardous industrial sites so near people’s homes in the first place?

The fire in Madison broke out early Tuesday morning in a tank containing 11,500 gallons of liquid asphalt.

A company’s executive told Staff Reporter Susie Spear that the fire originated in insulation on the outside of the tank. As for the reason why, so far no one knows for certain.

Nor did either firefighters or company employees know how to put it out. So they contacted the Canadian manufacturer of the asphalt for help.

Understandably, that does not inspire the confidence of the company’s neighbors.

“It concerned us that nobody knew how to put it out, and it seemed like there was no protocol in place,” James King, a Baptist minister who lives across the street from the site, told Spear. “If you’ve got to call Canada and ask how to put out the fire it’s too late.”

Added another neighbor: “I don’t think they were prepared for a situation like this.”

Even before the fire, nearby residents say, there were other concerns, including fumes that waft from the site, creating the impression that a road is perpetually being paved.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration website says liquid asphalt fumes can cause rashes, headaches, fatigue and even skin cancer.

Then there’s the fact that neighborhoods nearest hazardous or polluting industries tend to be Black, Hispanic and poor. That was the case with the Piney Grove community near Winston Weaver and it’s the case in Madison.

Both incidents also raise what EPA Administrator Michael Regan has invoked as a major priority of his agency: “environmental justice.”

In fact, the environmental justice movement was born in North Carolina’s Warren County during a 1982 protest against a PCB-contaminated landfill and, unfortunately, is still relevant today.

As for Seal Master, neighbors also complain about a lack of transparency from the company. It’s not ideal that they have to coexist in such close proximity to begin with. But if they must, clear communication is essential. A community meeting with company officials would be helpful.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Quality is investigating to ensure that Seal Master meets regulations.

One big difference between the two fires is new zoning rules prevent the Winston Weaver from being rebuilt on the same site after extensive damage. Seal Master’s still there in Madison.

For now, neighbors can only hope and pray there won’t be a next time.

“We’re still not quite sure what caused the insulation to catch fire,” Seal Master COO Lee Lowis said, “but it’s over, it’s done.”

Uh, actually no. Until there are more answers, it is neither over nor done.