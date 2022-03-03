Our Opinion: Not in our backyards: Get tough on illegal trash

Picture old tires, garbage and other cast-off pieces of junk you may have seen recently in a roadside ditch on your dinner plate.
As unappetizing as that may sound, it’s not as unlikely as you might hope.
As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported this week, illegal dumping in Guilford County is more than a blight on the landscape. It’s a public health hazard.
“We’re talking dioxins and toxic carcinogens that are entering the airshed (and the water table),” Lorelei Elkins, Guilford County’s solid waste enforcement officer, told the News & Record.
From there, the chain of toxins circles back to us.
“They’re carried long distances and deposited on our land, on our crops, on the fields,” Elkins said. “The cows eat the grass and it gets incorporated into their system. That’s why we have so many environmental contaminants in the things we eat and things we drink.”
Then there are the chemicals that waft into the air we breathe and can cause cancer when trash is burned illegally.
“Anything manmade — plastics, fibers, carpets, anything manmade more or less is toxic” and should not be burned, Guilford County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Carmon told the News & Record.
But it is, often out of ignorance and sometimes because people simply don’t care.
If there were a local poster child for illegal dumping, it probably would be Water Oak Road. The shoulder of the sparsely used blacktop, which spans less than a mile in northwest Guilford County, is littered with a little bit of everything: sofas, chairs, plastics, you name it.
You can chalk up part of that to the rural nature of the area. Scofflaws believe they can get away with dumping, even where there are surveillance cameras and “no dumping” signs.
So the county and the city should double down on enforcement and the courts on prosecution.
That said, property owners also should avoid enabling lawbreakers. Consider the case of a homeowner who placed a 250-gallon heating-oil drum at the edge of his property for disposal. Two strangers came along, emptied the drum of oil that remained in it and stole it for themselves. The spilled oil found its way into a drain and into Buffalo Creek.
Though the thieves were held accountable by regulators, the property owner still had to spend $10,000 to treat the contaminated soil on his property. (A word to the wise: Setting toxic chemicals on the curb for disposal probably isn’t the best approach.)
Technology helps. The cities of Greensboro and High Point have deployed cameras and recorded audio warnings at some sites.
As for penalties, a new ordinance in Greensboro, passed in July, allows fines for dumping trash on public or private property. State law also imposes fines, and if the waste weighs more than 500 pounds or is hazardous, the illegal dumping is considered a Class I felony.
Meanwhile, it’s telling that Elkins is the county’s only solid waste enforcement officer. Maybe she could use some help?
The only private property owner whose land borders Water Oak Road could use some help as well. Cedric Russell has asked the N.C. Department of Transportation to cede jurisdiction over the road to him so he can install gates at either end to prevent access to unauthorized vehicles. The county commissioners have expressed support for the move but the state board has yet to act on it.
It should. The road is rarely traveled. Allowing a health and environmental hazard to fester there makes no sense.
A quick response to illegal dumping also seems to help. Trash seems to beget more trash at illegal dumps if it’s allowed to linger.
Finally, greater public awareness is a key. For instance, more people might be moved to report dumping if they understood that it’s not merely a matter of appearances; it’s a health threat. The same may be true of people who burn their trash — an old tradition in rural parts of the county. It’s likely many of them neither know the rules for burning nor the danger of carcinogens from some materials that can cause cancer.
City and county officials rightly prefer prevention over punishment. “We’re not there to throw fines at anybody,” Elkins told the News & Record.
As for why some of us choose to be such irresponsible slobs, who knows?
Some see nothing wrong with making their trash somebody’s else’s headache. Others want to avoid the expense of throwing away their garbage the right way.
Whatever their motivation, the least we can do is raise the costs of getting caught, both legally and financially.