Our Opinion: Not in our backyards: Get tough on illegal trash

Technology helps. The cities of Greensboro and High Point have deployed cameras and recorded audio warnings at some sites.

As for penalties, a new ordinance in Greensboro, passed in July, allows fines for dumping trash on public or private property. State law also imposes fines, and if the waste weighs more than 500 pounds or is hazardous, the illegal dumping is considered a Class I felony.

Meanwhile, it’s telling that Elkins is the county’s only solid waste enforcement officer. Maybe she could use some help?

The only private property owner whose land borders Water Oak Road could use some help as well. Cedric Russell has asked the N.C. Department of Transportation to cede jurisdiction over the road to him so he can install gates at either end to prevent access to unauthorized vehicles. The county commissioners have expressed support for the move but the state board has yet to act on it.

It should. The road is rarely traveled. Allowing a health and environmental hazard to fester there makes no sense.

A quick response to illegal dumping also seems to help. Trash seems to beget more trash at illegal dumps if it’s allowed to linger.