Our Opinion: Not over till it's over

“I am asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” Walensky said.

There is “so much reason for hope,” she said.

Then she added: “But right now I’m scared.”

What she fears is a fourth wave of infections and the rising threat of COVID variants.

She described it as “impending doom.”

We’re not sure the crowds in Miami Beach got the memo.

Even Jones’ alma mater, which had been a model for managing the pandemic on a college campus, saw a recent outbreak that forced a lockdown.

And some Republicans in the legislature keep trying to poke, prod and chip away at Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority to manage the virus.

So, yes, it would be a tragic shame to set ourselves back so close to the goal line.

That’s why a sprinting quarterback on the way to a sure touchdown came to mind. It’s not a sure thing until you’ve scored.

But upon further review, maybe Jones’ touchdown that wasn’t isn’t the best analogy.