Our Opinion: Now It all comes down to today

If you could use some encouraging news near the end of a long, bitter campaign (and odds are, you probably could) you should know about Vet the Vote.

The national initiative, co-founded by a U.S. Navy spouse, has enlisted tens of thousands of military veterans and members of military families as volunteers at the polls. Ellen Gustafson of Virginia Beach says she was inspired to act in light of both a critical shortage of poll workers and widespread reports of threats made toward poll workers and election officials. It is fact and a necessity of military life to have each others’ back, no matter your political persuasion, Gustafson told NPR. As she sees it, that lesson certainly applies to helping to ensure that this election is safe, secure and smoothly run.

“Military spouses that I follow on Instagram ... there’s a lot of stuff that people say that I just wouldn’t agree with politically,” Gustafson said. “But I will tell you, they are my biggest source of support. This is not my enemy, for God’s sake. This is the person who I call when I needed someone to pick up my kid.”

Hence, Vet the Vote has been an easy ask among many veterans. Its ranks have swollen to more than 63,000.

One volunteer, Iraq veteran Andrew Turner, cited concerns about the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in his home state of Michigan as one reason he signed up for Vet the Vote.

Added 22-year Marine veteran Donnie Hasseltine of Northern California: “From someone who actually was in Iraq during Iraqi elections, it’s hard to think that you come back to the United States and you don’t have a poll worker because someone’s threatening one of those poll workers. And it made me think that, hey, I’ve got no problem dealing with that. And maybe there’s another way I can continue my service and give back to my country.” So you know, Vet the Vote represents a wide spectrum of political views. Its ranks even include some who have expressed doubts about the outcome of the 2020 election.

One of them, Will Doyle, served for 15 years in the Navy, including tours of duty on the aircraft carriers Reagan and Bush.

“I’d like to believe that our democracy is protected and that the rights of the people are protected and our vote — each and every vote is counted,” Doyle told NPR. “But sometimes you see the media is pointing in other directions.”

And that’s perfectly OK with Vet the Vote’s Gustafson, who believes that seeing an election up close and personal will quell Doyle’s suspicions. With only today left to vote, the stakes are certainly significant, from U.S. Senate to legislature to school board. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Though we are not endorsing individual candidates in this election, we do encourage you to keep certain principles in mind when choosing: Is the candidate willing to work with members of the rival party to pass constructive legislation that benefits constituents? Does the candidate understand that working across the aisle is not consorting with the devil and that compromise is not a four-letter word?

Does the candidate reject reckless and unfounded conspiracy theories that undermine public confidence in elections based on flimsy to nonexistent evidence?

Does the candidate support and appreciate law enforcement, while also expecting accountability and transparency from those we’ve entrusted to serve and protect and, in certain circumstances, have given a license to kill?

Does the candidate believe in sufficient funding for public schools and understand the critical role schools play in nearly every other facet of our communities, from the economy to quality of life to public safety? Does the candidate see teachers and principals as critical allies who are typically overworked and underpaid rather than “groomers” and “indoctrinators”?

And will the candidate accept the results of the election or has he or she claimed fraud in advance (but only if he or she loses)? As for the men and women of Vet the Vote, we thank them for their service, at home and abroad. They know what happens when democracies fail. Many of them have seen it firsthand. They, more than most, realize how precious and delicate a gift the freedom to choose our leaders is. And that it should not be taken for granted.

One way you can thank them is making sure you make the time to use that gift, wisely and knowledgeably, today.