Our Opinion: On Blind Tigers and Sharpe rebukes

For all of its dangers as a breeding pool for toxic myths and disinformation, sometimes Facebook actually can do good things, even if only by happenstance.
Consider two recent examples in Guilford County.
During an indoor benefit concert Jan. 17 for the family of a musician who died of COVID-19 in Greensboro, most attendees appeared neither to be socially distanced nor wearing masks.
We know this because we saw it on Facebook.
Someone posted a since-deleted photo of the event that clearly depicted a mostly maskless crowd in a packed room at the popular live music venue The Blind Tiger.
The cause was a laudable one — to raise money for the wife and children for the local guitarist, Bill McQueen, who had died after contracting the virus.
But in the midst of sadness and tragedy of the celebration of a life ended too soon, was anyone thinking clearly through their tears?
Had any of those people considered that even as they were mourning the loss of someone near and dear to COVID-19, that they were also risking getting the virus themselves or spreading it to others? Or both?
For those who hadn’t, snarky commenters quickly pointed out the reckless irony.
“So you had a super-spreader event as a benefit for a dude that died of COVID,” one Facebook reader wrote.
Meanwhile, a Guilford County school board member, Anita Sharpe, rightly has been called to account for sharing a video on Facebook from a discredited conspiracy theorist who was fired as an analyst for Fox News.
The YouTube video, posted Jan. 10, features false claims about the storming of the U.S. Capitol from retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney.
Among the fantastical talking points on McInerney’s video:
- U.S. Special Forces members confiscated Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and now have access to sensitive data that could cause her trouble (which U.S. Special Forces denies).
- Antifa infiltrators disguised as Trump loyalists were involved in the riot (which the FBI says there is no evidence of).
- And Democrats conspired with the Chinese to unleash COVID-19 on the world (seriously?).
McInerney also has promoted the falsehood that Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen.
After receiving community criticism for the post, including some calls to resign, Sharpe wouldn't budge, invoking her free-speech rights.
She posted on Facebook on Jan. 13: “Question, does being an elected person bring an end to a person’s first amendment rights?’”
No, it doesn’t. But it does mean that what you say is held to greater scrutiny, because you hold a public office.
And while the First Amendment does guarantee Sharpe's right to free speech, it doesn’t shield any of us from its consequences, when we use it unwisely, much less an elected official.
“I am not a fact-checker,” Sharpe is quoted as saying by Yes Weekly.
As if that justifies her irresponsible behavior.
A school board member, of all people, should know that sharing other people’s posts and videos, without a comment or disclaimer, is an implicit endorsement. That Sharpe shows no remorse for trading in these wild-eyed and volatile fictions (the video has since been removed by YouTube and Facebook) is disturbing.
At the very least, she owes her constituents an explanation. And an apology.
As for The Blind Tiger, the venue will be allowed to host live concerts going forward, say county health department officials, but only if it follows COVID-19 prevention rules.
Manager Don "Doc" Beck said in emails both to the News & Record’s Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane and the county environmental health manager that the benefit concert was considered a memorial service, and state officials agree.
The state suggests distancing and face coverings for faith services, but does not mandate them. But, just because a venue can exploit that loophole doesn’t mean it should.
The county health department won’t penalize the club for last week’s event but it does expect it to use the proper precautions going forward.
County Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston still is concerned that the "religious event" exemption provides a "loophole" that needs to be closed.
Manager Beck had said before the event that masks would be required. And then they weren't.
But The Blind Tiger seems to have opened its eyes to the hazards of its missteps last week.
Not so for a stubborn school board member who apparently still can't, or won't, see her error in judgment.