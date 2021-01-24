Our Opinion: On Blind Tigers and Sharpe rebukes

No, it doesn’t. But it does mean that what you say is held to greater scrutiny, because you hold a public office.

And while the First Amendment does guarantee Sharpe's right to free speech, it doesn’t shield any of us from its consequences, when we use it unwisely, much less an elected official.

“I am not a fact-checker,” Sharpe is quoted as saying by Yes Weekly.

As if that justifies her irresponsible behavior.

A school board member, of all people, should know that sharing other people’s posts and videos, without a comment or disclaimer, is an implicit endorsement. That Sharpe shows no remorse for trading in these wild-eyed and volatile fictions (the video has since been removed by YouTube and Facebook) is disturbing.

At the very least, she owes her constituents an explanation. And an apology.

As for The Blind Tiger, the venue will be allowed to host live concerts going forward, say county health department officials, but only if it follows COVID-19 prevention rules.

Manager Don "Doc" Beck said in emails both to the News & Record’s Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane and the county environmental health manager that the benefit concert was considered a memorial service, and state officials agree.