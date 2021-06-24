Our Opinion: One city election is better than two

Riddle us this:
When will the city of Greensboro hold it next elections for mayor and City Council?
Uh ... we don’t know either.
It could be in the fall, as originally scheduled. Or it could be delayed until March of 2022.
But at least we know now that it won’t be both.
The council voted last week to hold one election, not one for at-large seats this fall and then another for district seats in March of next year.
And that’s a good thing.
For the sake of clarity and consistency — and voters’ sanity — it makes better sense to hold the election all at once, not in pieces, which also would incur an added and unnecessary expense for taxpayers.
How did we wind up with this muddled mess to begin with?
Because of the pandemic, the census process fell behind and never caught up. New data that might call for redrawn council districts in Greensboro and elsewhere is still not available.
So, if council elections moved forward as usual this year, with a primary on October and a general election in November, they’d be based on the presumption that districts won’t change, which no one can know for sure at this point.
Legislation that would allow a delay in local elections for municipalities like Greensboro (Senate Bill 722) still awaits a signature from Gov. Roy Cooper, but it seems almost certain to become law.
That bill also allows cities and towns whose councils consist of both at-large and district seats the option to split their elections. At-large elections could go on as originally scheduled and only the district contests would be delayed until next year.
Thanks but no thanks.
The Greensboro City Council has rightly chosen to have one unified election for several very good reasons, among them:
As impactful as these local elected leaders can be on our day-to-day lives, few of us seem to care. Council elections typically attract anemic turnouts. Splitting the election in two would likely make that bad situation worse.
The split elections also could affect turnout for a bond referendum that would help address the city’s spiraling affordable housing crisis.
In a quirk in the bill, a candidate conceivably could lose an at-large race in 2021 and then file to run in a district race in 2022.
The additional election would cost taxpayers an extra $280,000.
This is shaping up to be a particularly competitive city election, started at the top of the ballot with sitting Mayor Nancy Vaughan facing at least one serious challenger in sitting Councilman Justin Outling, and some familiar faces from past councils vying for seats. Why risk the added voter interest that could generate with uncertainty and confusion?
That said, as we’ve noted before, the single-election option has a quirk of its own. Every member of the current council was elected to serve for four years — no more and no less.
A postponed election would extend those terms beyond four years.
Outling noted the “social contract” candidates have with voters to serve for only four years.
That may be true. But no one on the council plotted to stretch his or her term for a few additional months. The delay in census data was beyond any local elected board’s control or influence.
Finally, give the council credit for discussing its elections options in the open, as it should.
Raleigh’s council chose to vote in closed session not only to move its fall 2021 elections to 2022, but also to shift its council elections, going forward, to even-numbered years.
The backroom nature of that decision has prompted some critics to push for a recall election … this year.
Props to the Greensboro City Council also for seeking public input before it decides whether to delay the election until 2022.
We believe a delay is the only prudent path, but the public deserves a chance for input before the council votes.
This City Council hasn’t always made the right calls when it comes to transparency, but so far it has in this case.