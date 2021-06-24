Our Opinion: One city election is better than two

Legislation that would allow a delay in local elections for municipalities like Greensboro (Senate Bill 722) still awaits a signature from Gov. Roy Cooper, but it seems almost certain to become law.

That bill also allows cities and towns whose councils consist of both at-large and district seats the option to split their elections. At-large elections could go on as originally scheduled and only the district contests would be delayed until next year.

Thanks but no thanks.

The Greensboro City Council has rightly chosen to have one unified election for several very good reasons, among them:

As impactful as these local elected leaders can be on our day-to-day lives, few of us seem to care. Council elections typically attract anemic turnouts. Splitting the election in two would likely make that bad situation worse.

The split elections also could affect turnout for a bond referendum that would help address the city’s spiraling affordable housing crisis.

In a quirk in the bill, a candidate conceivably could lose an at-large race in 2021 and then file to run in a district race in 2022.

The additional election would cost taxpayers an extra $280,000.