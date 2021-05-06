Our Opinion: Oral history at HPU

“You might accurately guess that we have our eye on other potential disciplines ...,” he said.

Qubein also introduced the school’s new dean, Dr. Scott De Rossi, who previously served as a professor and dean of the school of dentistry at UNC-Chapel Hill. De Rossi also has been director of the Clinical Center for Oral Medicine, and chairman of Oral Health and Diagnostic Sciences at the Augusta University Dental College of Georgia, as well as a professor there.

You could accurately call HPU one of Guilford County’s most impressive growth industries. In fact, you can almost call Qubein a growth industry unto himself.

The eternally upbeat businessman, author and motivational speaker who wears tailored suits and does not fit the bill of a traditional university president, has had a penchant for dazzling announcements during his tenure.

Where to begin?

The luring of a former national championship basketball coach, Tubby Smith, back to his alma mater?

The planned opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, Conference Center and Hotel?

Oh, and an engineering school that opened in 2019.

And there has been substance behind the sizzle.