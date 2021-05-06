Our Opinion: Oral history at HPU

It has been a minute since High Point University made a major announcement, so, obviously, we were due for one.
And, as usual, HPU President Nido Qubein and his associates did not disappoint.
The once-sleepy private Methodist school in the Furniture City plans to establish a School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health that will enroll its first class by 2023.
As the News & Record’s John Newsom reported on Thursday, HPU’s program will be only the third dental school in the state. And it will be the only one at a private university in North Carolina. It will begin with a charter class of 32. But enrollment is expected to increase to 180.
The new school will represent a $150 million investment, school officials say.
Pending approval by accreditors, the dentistry program will add to a fast-growing list of health-related offerings on a fast-growing campus, including:
A graduate program in physician assistant studies that began in 2015.
A pharmacy school that opened in 2016.
A graduate program in physical therapy that was begun in 2017.
And a nursing program expected to open in the fall of 2022.
These won’t be all, Qubein strongly hinted on Wednesday.
“You might accurately guess that we have our eye on other potential disciplines ...,” he said.
Qubein also introduced the school’s new dean, Dr. Scott De Rossi, who previously served as a professor and dean of the school of dentistry at UNC-Chapel Hill. De Rossi also has been director of the Clinical Center for Oral Medicine, and chairman of Oral Health and Diagnostic Sciences at the Augusta University Dental College of Georgia, as well as a professor there.
You could accurately call HPU one of Guilford County’s most impressive growth industries. In fact, you can almost call Qubein a growth industry unto himself.
The eternally upbeat businessman, author and motivational speaker who wears tailored suits and does not fit the bill of a traditional university president, has had a penchant for dazzling announcements during his tenure.
Where to begin?
The luring of a former national championship basketball coach, Tubby Smith, back to his alma mater?
The planned opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, Conference Center and Hotel?
Oh, and an engineering school that opened in 2019.
And there has been substance behind the sizzle.
U.S. News & World Report in 2021 ranked HPU as the Best Regional College in the South and Most Innovative Regional College in the South.
As for dentistry at HPU, its impact should be significant.
All told, the dental school and the arena, hotel and conference center are expected to create 300 jobs.
The new school also will help fill a demand for dentists and train students for jobs that pay very well.
The median annual salary nationally for dentists is more than $164,000 and job opportunities in the field are expected to grow by at least 3% — or 4,000 jobs — between 2019 and 2029.
Since he became HPU’s president in 2005, Qubein’s critics have often speculated that HPU’s prosperity on his watch is built with a house of cards.
But 16 years into Qubein’s tenure, the naysayers so far have been wrong. And the hits just keep on coming.
HPU has become a major player in Guilford County’s formidable higher education community.
“This a new chapter … in the life of High Point University,” Qubein said during an event announcing the dental school on Wednesday.
“But it is not the last chapter in the life of High Point University.”
Open wide …