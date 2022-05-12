Our Opinion: Our children at risk

It’s heartrending when any child dies — especially when we could have, should have prevented it — or when its root causes still pose a clear and present danger to many others.

This is why North Carolina’s 2020 Child Fatality Task Force report, released Monday, is so deeply troubling and alarming.

Child deaths in this state have more than doubled over the past nine years.

The report listed 1,279 child deaths in North Carolina during 2020 alone. Sixty-three percent of those, or 803, involved infants under age 1 — the rest, age 1 to 18.

Most troubling, according to the task force, 92 of these children died as a result of homicide and 56 children took their own lives.

For some perspective, in 2008, homicides totaled 58 and suicides, 22. And even then the numbers were considered far too high.

Of the 92 homicide victims in 2020 (the most recent figures available), 67 cases involved a firearm. Of the 50 homicide victims ages 15 to 17, 48 involved a firearm.

In addition, there are hundreds of firearm-related hospitalizations and emergency visits for children in the state each year.

Thirty-one of the 56 suicide deaths were by firearm (19 in the 15-17 age group and 12 in the 10-14 age group), as well as 21 by hanging (13 among those 15-17, seven among those 10-14, and one among those ages 5-9) and three by poisoning.

No doubt many parents with firearms in their houses thought they were handling them responsibly — right up until the moment when they discovered they weren’t.

“In North Carolina, over 40% of residents own a firearm,” the report says, “yet only about half of North Carolina gun owners and less than half of gun-owning parents keep their gun secured — that is, the gun is stored in a gun cabinet or with a trigger or cable lock.”

We mourn those lost — children who will never grow to meet their potential and contribute to the joys of the world.

As for those who take their own lives, contributing factors to their decisions are legion. They include or involve peer pressure, bullying — a special risk for LGBTQ youth — abuse, a detrimental home life. Some pressure is exerted by factors that are prominent in our time, including social media and body images portrayed in pervasive advertisements. And they can involve a degree of mental illness that includes depression and anxiety, bipolar disorder or borderline personality disorder.

Especially for children, suicide can seem like the only escape from an unbearable situation. It is, as the saying goes, a permanent solution to a temporary situation.

But it’s hard to get that message across to someone whose brain isn’t fully developed and who has no sense of hope for the future.

The task force has appealed repeatedly to our governor and state legislature, as well as public-safety groups, to address gun violence, youth suicide and “access to lethal means” for committing such acts. The task force does so again this year.

In a joint letter submitted by task force chairwoman Karen McLeod and Executive Director Kella Hatcher, they wrote “there is also a sense of sadness in the realization that North Carolina has missed opportunities to prevent child deaths in our state as many of these recommendations are being repeated from prior years because they did not fully advance.”

One recommendation, launching and funding “a statewide firearm safe storage education and awareness initiative that would help communities across the state launch locally tailored safety initiatives,” was included in a House bill passed in 2021. The state Senate has yet to take it up.

The report also calls for increased funding for programs that reduce child deaths — programs that focus on infant sleep safety and infant health, especially among minorities. It advocates for stronger infant “safe-surrender” laws.

“Advancement of these recommendations would demonstrate that children are indeed a priority in North Carolina and deserving of all the protection and support state leaders can deliver as our state navigates challenges in year three of a global pandemic,” the report says.

Yes, they would. And there’s more that parents and others supportive of our children can do. We can ask them questions and listen to their answers. We can encourage their involvement in wholesome activities. We can put locks on the guns.

We can promote more mental-health resources for schools, where children spend much of their time.

In a state that just learned it has collected $4.2 billion more in tax revenue than was expected in this year’s budget, we can afford it.

So we should urge Raleigh lawmakers to fund these efforts. And if they won’t, we should replace them.