Our Opinion: Our idling economy

It doesn’t pay to live here as much as it once did.
At an average wage of $49,724, Guilford County ranked below both the North Carolina ($52,384) and national averages ($59,219) in 2019.
As for how we compare to other parts of the state, you may want to have a seat and take a breath before you look: Durham County, $71,555; Mecklenburg, $68,421; Wake, $61,425; Forsyth, $52,322.
In dollars and cents, that’s one of the harshest truths in a new report on the city’s economic health.
Greensboro is not attracting the share of high-paying jobs it needs and that trend is having ripple effects.
“It’s not a crisis,” Ed Kitchen, chief operating officer of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation — and a former city manager — told the News & Record Friday, “but we’ve to change the trajectory.”
Kitchen and Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro, led efforts to compile the 84-page report, which was developed by local business, civic and education leaders.
In many respects the new report reads a lot like previous reports on the state of the local economy. We’re neither where we want to be or need to be.
After a severe downshift in jobs and growth even before the Great Recession, when the decline of tobacco, furniture and textile industries took heavy tolls, we now seem perpetually stuck in neutral. And we are losing ground.Among the report’s findings:
Job growth in Greensboro and Guilford County lags behind overall growth in the state.
Per capita income is lagging, with a particularly troubling gap between white households and households of color.
And due in large part to wage erosion, the size of the property tax base in Guilford County is not keeping pace with the county’s needs.
It’s not as if the city isn’t continuing to grow. Over the 10 years between 2010 and 2020 the population in Guilford County rose by 10.8% versus 9.1% in Forsyth County and 6.5% overall in the Piedmont Triad.
But within the same decade it was 21.3% in Mecklenburg County, 21.4% in Durham County and a whopping 25.4% in Wake County.
Officially called the “2020/21 Financial Capacity Study,” the report paints a picture of a community blessed with manageable traffic, a high quality of life, rich diversity and an extraordinary abundance of colleges and universities for a city its size. Yet, despite numerous efforts over the years to move the needle on economic growth (Union Square Campus, the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, downtown revitalization, improvements in economic recruitment processes) the city seems stuck in a vexing cycle of frustration.
The latest and best opportunity for a major new employer, a Toyota-Mazda plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, had seemed a near-certainty in 2018 … until it wasn’t. The carmakers chose Huntsville, Ala., instead for the $1.6 billion project that would have employed 4,000 Triad workers.
As for the future, Greensboro has to continue to equip itself to be ready when the next opportunity knocks. The report makes several recommendations, among them, to:
Invest strategically in infrastructure in underdeveloped parts of the county.
Increase affordable housing.
Encourage and support small-business development.
Invest in greater access to high-speed broadband internet service, a weakness that was exposed when the coronavirus forced schools to shift to remote learning.
Most significantly — and correctly — it sees the public education as a linchpin for almost everything else. Toward that end, the authors urge that the community work to reverse flat enrollment in traditional public schools by “making them a more attractive option.” We agree. Strong public schools prepare strong workforces. They attract both employers and new residents. And they level the field for all young people, regardless of income.
An ambitious, privately financed “Ready for School, Ready for Life” project that aims to provide support and resources for local young people “from cradle to career” could provide a significant boost to the effort. Also, this community needs to stop rejecting quarter-cent sales tax increases (we’ve voted down four so far) that would go toward public school funding.
Now that city elections have been pushed to 2022, the report should be a campaign issue for City Council candidates. Do they support its recommendations, and if so, what will they do to achieve them?
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite sits vacant and waits.
The good news is that, when the time comes, it will provide fertile ground for major new development. Immediately. In the heady days before Toyota and Mazda said no, a consultant called it “the prettiest piece of dirt I’ve ever seen.”
But until a suitable tenant comes along, there are many other assets worth tilling and nurturing in Greensboro and Guilford County.
It’s time to dig in and ante up.