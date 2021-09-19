Our Opinion: Our idling economy

It doesn’t pay to live here as much as it once did.

At an average wage of $49,724, Guilford County ranked below both the North Carolina ($52,384) and national averages ($59,219) in 2019.

As for how we compare to other parts of the state, you may want to have a seat and take a breath before you look: Durham County, $71,555; Mecklenburg, $68,421; Wake, $61,425; Forsyth, $52,322.

In dollars and cents, that’s one of the harshest truths in a new report on the city’s economic health.

Greensboro is not attracting the share of high-paying jobs it needs and that trend is having ripple effects.

“It’s not a crisis,” Ed Kitchen, chief operating officer of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation — and a former city manager — told the News & Record Friday, “but we’ve to change the trajectory.”

Kitchen and Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro, led efforts to compile the 84-page report, which was developed by local business, civic and education leaders.

In many respects the new report reads a lot like previous reports on the state of the local economy. We’re neither where we want to be or need to be.