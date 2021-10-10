Our Opinion: Our new neighbors from Afghanistan

And a local refugee resettlement agency, the N.C. African Services Coalition, as well as Church World Service and World Relief Triad, are coordinating the arrivals of Afghan refugees locally. As many as 20 more Afghan refugees were expected to arrive here last week, including a family of six.

All told, about 1,200 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in North Carolina over the next 30 days. Nationally, tens of thousands will enter the U.S. over the next several months.

But this is the least we can do. Afghans who risked their lives to aid U.S. troops during the 20-year war faced reprisals and possibly death at the hands of the Taliban.

As for that first family to arrive here, neither the exact location of the house or the names of the family have been released to preserve their privacy and allow them time to adjust.

But you should know their story and you should know why bringing them to safety here is the only right and decent thing to do.

Even though still in his 20s,the husband arrived at Piedmont Triad International Airport in a wheelchair. He struggles to walk because he was shot twice in the legs while serving with U.S. troops. They had come under fire along a dark road during a Taliban ambush that cost one of the Americans his life.