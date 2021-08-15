Our Opinion: Our planet is in peril

But that’s not the only place where our changing climate has been evident. We’ve seen it elsewhere in increased storms and flooding as well as in more record-setting temperature extremes.

The change has also been evident in other places. This summer’s heat wave in the U.S. Northwest and British Columbia killed hundreds.

It’s important to note that scientists don’t attribute all destructive weather events to climate change — but almost all of them, they say, are made worse by climate change. And some changes are now irreversible.

But there is a way to mitigate the damage and, over time, turn the tide — no pun intended — and that’s by making dramatic changes in the way we live. Only by making deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, while also removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, can we halt the trend. Switching from carbon-releasing fossil fuels to renewable energy and increasing auto efficiency standards would help.

So would planting a billion trees to capture more carbon.

But those and similar actions call for legislative action and unity of purpose — and, as COVID is teaching us, we don’t seem to be very good at those. Some legislators are too committed to their political ideologies and donor rolls rather than the public good.