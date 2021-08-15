Our Opinion: Our planet is in peril

It’s a grim picture. And sugar-coating it won’t help.
The sixth assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis” — confirms what the previous reports have told us, but with more precise data and more certainty: If we don’t take immediate steps, our planet will be irrevocably changed in ways that will cause great suffering. The implications for how we live, how we conduct business — for every aspect of our lives, actually — cannot be overstated. The U.N. called the report “a code red for humanity.”
For that matter, it’s most likely too late to avoid the more severe droughts, landscape-altering wildfires and deadly floods that result from increased heat trapped in the atmosphere.
We’ve seen some of these effects already in North Carolina.
The state-of-the-science report from the panel — composed of the world’s leading climate scientists and representatives of the world’s leading climate organizations — says that the world has rapidly warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels and is careening toward 1.5 degrees — a critical threshold that marks a permanent change to the world as we know it.
We’ve put so much carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the report says, that warming is unavoidable and will continue into the middle of the century, even if we take immediate steps today to sharply cut emissions.
“Bottom line is that we have zero years left to avoid dangerous climate change, because it’s here,” Michael E. Mann, a lead author of the IPCC’s 2001 report, said last week.
And it has happened because we’ve allowed it. “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land,” the report says in its summary. “Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred. ... Human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe.”
There’s increased certainty in the report’s conclusions because climate science has gotten betterand more precise in the eight years since the previous U.N. report was released. The scientists involved have access to much more observational data.
As for how that will manifest itself on the ground to North Carolinians, the most visible sign of our changing climate may be the state of N.C. 12, the 148-mile two-lane road that runs along the Outer Banks — when it’s not been devastated by the latest hurricane.
“As sea levels continue to rise and with water temperatures increasing(ly) leading to more frequent and severe storm events, the expectation is an increase in the need for maintenance until more permanent mitigation can be achieved through future projects,” Craig Midgett, a planning engineer for Northeastern North Carolina, wrote in a June 2021 report on the road.
But that’s not the only place where our changing climate has been evident. We’ve seen it elsewhere in increased storms and flooding as well as in more record-setting temperature extremes.
The change has also been evident in other places. This summer’s heat wave in the U.S. Northwest and British Columbia killed hundreds.
It’s important to note that scientists don’t attribute all destructive weather events to climate change — but almost all of them, they say, are made worse by climate change. And some changes are now irreversible.
But there is a way to mitigate the damage and, over time, turn the tide — no pun intended — and that’s by making dramatic changes in the way we live. Only by making deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, while also removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, can we halt the trend. Switching from carbon-releasing fossil fuels to renewable energy and increasing auto efficiency standards would help.
So would planting a billion trees to capture more carbon.
But those and similar actions call for legislative action and unity of purpose — and, as COVID is teaching us, we don’t seem to be very good at those. Some legislators are too committed to their political ideologies and donor rolls rather than the public good.
Still, we have to try.