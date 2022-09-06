Our Opinion: Pass the ammo and the raffle tickets

Some members of a western North Carolina community are selling raffle tickets at $5 apiece to support youth football players and cheerleaders.

Good for them.

What could be more wholesome and upstanding?

Until you consider that the grand prize is a killing machine.

You, too, could win an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK rifle if fortune smiles on you in the drawing.

The semi-automatic FN 15 was “specifically developed with law enforcement officers’ needs in mind,” a gun-selling website notes, adding that its magazine features “AR-style 30-round capacity” that guarantees “accuracy in every mission.”

As The Charlotte Observer recently reported, the nonprofit East Henderson Youth Football and Cheer organization will announce the lucky winner during the halftime of a game in October.

And, in case you’re wondering, the football players in the league are 5 to 13 years old and the cheerleaders are 4 to 13.

Not everyone is enthralled with the idea.

One Facebook commenter described the fundraiser as “disgusting and deplorable.”

The timing of the raffle is also troubling … as elementary students in Uvalde, Texas, who fall squarely within the age range of the players and cheer team members, resumed classes this week for the first time since a gunman killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers with a similar weapon.

Some of the students are not returning to Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School out of fear that they are still unsafe, despite the presence of state troopers and hall monitors on campus.

“It’s not going to make the people feel safe. They can hire 10 cops and 15 cops it’s not going to make a difference. People do not feel safe in Uvalde,” Vincent Salazar, the grandfather of one of the children who died in the shooting, told a Houston television station.

On May 24, one 18-year-old man with one rifle was considered so dangerous by police that more than 91 officers waited for more than 70 minutes before confronting and ultimately killing him.

But even the survivors bear lasting scars. Children are still having nightmares about the horrors they saw that day.

Elsewhere, school systems all over the country, including Guilford County, are hardening security out of the fear that something similar could happen again, as it has over and over, dating back to Columbine High School in 1999. Since January of this year, 28 people have died and 85 have been injured in 29 school shootings, Education Week reports.

In Guilford County, that means walk-through scanners as classes resume, among other precautions.

Texas lawmakers earmarked more than $105 million for school safety upgrades, including panic-alert systems and bullet-resistant shields for school police. Ohio set aside $100 million, Arkansas $50 million.

So, it’s only fair to wonder what the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheer organization could have been thinking.

Which it told us in a response to the criticism it has received: It needs the money.

“The use of the field, the stadium and facilities are not free,” the nonprofit said in its defense on Facebook. “The lost uniforms, mouthpieces, chin straps, ear pads, bows and socks are not free. Equipment is not free. The insurance is not free. And all the other fees the league must pay are not free.

“If we’re not raising enough money, we’re forced to raise fees.”

In other words, the goodness of the cause justifies a prize whose reason for existence is to kill as many targets as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The raffle recalls an ongoing one by the Forsyth County Republican Party that offers guns and ammo as prizes, including semiautomatic rifles and was begun earlier in the summer, amid a rash of mass shootings.

And if you don’t like the crass insensitivity of it all, well, too bad. “The only people who are upset about gun raffles are people who are hostile to guns and gun owners,” raffle organizer Vernon Robinson huffed to the Winston-Salem Journal.

As for the good folks in East Henderson, “The AR raffle has taken place three years consecutive and brings in the most support we’ve ever had,” the nonprofit says on Facebook.

So, no matter what message this sends or how many lives have been lost to madmen wielding such weapons, the bottom line is the bottom line.

But surely a hand-held weapon of mass destruction can’t be the only marketable prize worth offering to finance youth football shoulder pads and pom-poms. Can it?

If it is, then God help us all.