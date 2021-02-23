Our Opinion: Perseverance has landed

Five sols, or Martian days, into its mission on Tuesday, Perseverance was none the worse for wear.

A worldwide audience had watched last week, along with mission control in Southern California, during the spacecraft's “seven minutes of terror” — the time it took for the rover to fall, at a speed of roughly 12,500 miles per hour, through the thin Martian atmosphere, and touch down safely, thanks to an intricate combination of heat shield, parachute, sky crane and rocket.

Eleven minutes later — the time it takes for a message from Mars to reach Earth — the mission control staff erupted in high fives and cheers.

The first rover launched by the United States in nine years was intact and ready for work.

Now the real fun begins: "Percy" will take a drive and then deploy a helicopter called Ingenuity, the first vehicle (at least as far we know) ever to fly on Mars.