Our Opinion: Postpone the election

Trump versus Biden it may not be, but the stage is set for what could be an unusually compelling and competitive City Council election in Greensboro.

Whenever it happens.

Right now, no one knows.

It could be this fall. Then again, there might not be any election at all this year; it could be postponed until the spring of 2022.

That’s because the council districts have yet to be certified based on the most recent census figures.

Districts may need to be redrawn. Or not.

Who knows?

Your guess is as good as ours.

No one can say, and no one will be able to say for months. There’s an if, an and and a but at nearly every turn.

And we are not stranded alone in the fog.

Greensboro is among at least 43 municipalities in the state that are stuck in elective limbo.

So, the council postponed setting dates for a primary and general election until June 15, when it hopes for greater clarity on redistricting.