Our Opinion: Postpone the election

Trump versus Biden it may not be, but the stage is set for what could be an unusually compelling and competitive City Council election in Greensboro.
Whenever it happens.
Right now, no one knows.
It could be this fall. Then again, there might not be any election at all this year; it could be postponed until the spring of 2022.
That’s because the council districts have yet to be certified based on the most recent census figures.
Districts may need to be redrawn. Or not.
Who knows?
Your guess is as good as ours.
No one can say, and no one will be able to say for months. There’s an if, an and and a but at nearly every turn.
And we are not stranded alone in the fog.
Greensboro is among at least 43 municipalities in the state that are stuck in elective limbo.
So, the council postponed setting dates for a primary and general election until June 15, when it hopes for greater clarity on redistricting.
The delay also should buy the council more time to consider its options, and to weigh the pros and cons of bumping the election to next year, if it should come to that.
From where we sit, the easiest path to a solution is a straight line: End the uncertainty by postponing the election.
A bill pending in the state Senate (SB 722), sponsored by three Republicans, would grant such flexibility to local governments. And if it passes, the council should use it.
Even if the bill fails, the council should petition the legislature for the right to delay through local legislation.
But it shouldn’t have had to come to this.
Once it became clear that there would be a the delay in census data — caused primarily by the COVID pandemic — State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell recommended to the legislature in February that all municipal elections scheduled for this fall in North Carolina be delayed. She also suggested postponing primaries for U.S. House, Senate, 170 seats in the General Assembly and other offices that, for now, are scheduled to be held on March 8, 2022.
As an alternative, Brinson Bell proposed a May 3 primary, a July 12 runoff primary and a Nov. 8 general election in 2022 for both municipal and state elections.
Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore did not agree.
So here we are.
City Councilwoman Tammi Thurm has raised a fair point that she and her fellow council members were elected by voters for four-year terms and a delay would very likely extend those terms beyond their expiration date.
But the voters would understand. These circumstances obviously are beyond the council’s control.
And, if given the choice, we suspect the voters would prefer an election in which they could be certain they are voting in the district they actually belong in — for a candidate who actually will be representing them for the next four years.
Yes, it’s true that city staff research suggests that there may not be a need for revised districts in Greensboro due to sluggish population growth in the city. But those are, at best, educated guesses.
As Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter noted Tuesday night, “Even if there’s a 1% chance that there need to be redistricting, we need to err on the side of caution.”
If districts do have to be redrawn, City Attorney Chuck Watts told council members at an earlier work session, that could take 12 weeks, not to mention an additional month for precincts to be redrawn.
Why take that risk?
In an era in which some of our so-called leaders have called into question the integrity of elections based on flimsy evidence, why add an air of uncertainty when you don’t have to?
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower may have put it best: “I believe in fair elections,” she said, “and (a delay) is a way to ensure free elections.”