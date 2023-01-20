Our Opinion: Power play: Another substation attacked

Someone has opened fire — yet again — on an electrical substation in North Carolina, this time uncomfortably close to home.

In an incident reminiscent of an attack earlier this year in Moore County, EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corp. crews found bullet holes in a transformer at a substation in Randolph County near Thomasville.

The attack inflicted hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. But, fortunately, no one lost power. EnergyUnited was able to reroute service through one of its other substations.

In early December, the consequences were much more severe. After an attack on two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, more than 45,000 customers lost power for several days.

Even so, the incident has been taken very seriously, as it should be. Attacks on the U.S. electrical grid have reached their highest level in more than 10 years.

So it’s not merely a question of inconvenience when power sources are sabotaged. It’s a safety question and a national security question. That’s why the FBI is investigating.

As in the aftermath of the December incident, we don’t know who did this or why. Some suspect that the Moore County shooting was linked to protests against a drag show in the area but no arrests have been made.

And, as in Moore County, a neighbor heard it as it happened, at around 3 a.m.

“We heard six shots at a rapid fire. It sounded like a pistol,” Howard Adams, who lives across the street from the substation, told WSOC-TV. “We’re used to shots in this area going off on rifles. It just seemed different with a rapid fire.”

And so once again we’re reminded how fragile the electrical grid is not only in North Carolina, but throughout the nation. Future attacks seem inevitable.

In January of 2022, the Department of Homeland Security warned that domestic extremists had been making “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020.

Only days before the attack in Moore County, DHS issued yet another warning. In a statement issued through its National Terrorism Advisory System, the agency cautioned that the “United States remains in a heightened threat environment” and “lone offenders and small groups” may attack a variety of of targets, including critical infrastructure.

Sadly, that bulletin turned out to be prescient. On the heels of the December attack in Moore County, four electrical substations in western Washington were damaged on Christmas Day, leaving 14,000 customers without power. There have been attacks as well in Oregon and Nevada.

Beyond dealing with immediate needs to keep the lights on, repair the damage and find the culprits, it must become a priority as well for electric utilities and state and federal leaders to harden electrical infrastructure against future attacks.

Frankly, it’s all too easy to create chaos with a pistol or a rifle in the cover of darkness. And maps of substation locations are readily available online.

As North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in December, protecting critical infrastructure in the state needs to be a top priority.

On that point, at least, there is agreement across the aisle.

House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, said the problem “needs to be, frankly, part of a broader conversation of just readiness and preparedness, not only for those kinds of acts, but also for other emergencies.”

Added his counterpart in the Senate, Eden Republican Phil Berger: “(N)o matter what the motivation of the folks that caused the damage was ... we can move forward with assessments as to how we can protect some of that infrastructure.”

The time to act is sooner rather than later, with a sense of seriousness and urgency.

That’s not to say that this is an easy fix — or an inexpensive one. There are 55,000 substations in the U.S.

“What are you gonna do: Wrap everything in Kevlar?” one energy expert said.

Maybe not. And doing nothing isn’t an option.

Whatever the solution, it won’t happen overnight. But it needs to begin now.

We’ve been given a taste of how disruptive these attacks can be on a smaller scale. No one should want to wait and see them on a broader scale that could render millions of Americans powerless in more ways than one.