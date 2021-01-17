Our Opinion: Profiles in courage

You'd hope that the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 might shake the nation from its unsettling descent toward incurable division.
But that will take more leaders with the courage to do what is right even if it comes at a cost.
This is a tall order, to be sure, but there have been at least a few hopeful signs that not all politicians have had their consciences surgically removed.
Consider the 10 House Republicans (none from North Carolina) who had the gumption last week to vote for the impeachment of President Trump.
With arguably everything to lose politically they stood on their principles, knowing full well the political consequences.
Among the most prominent was Rep. Lynn Cheney of Wyoming, where Trump won 70% of the vote, who did not mince her condemnation of the president’s role in inciting the assault on the Capitol.
"The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president," said Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. "The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not.
"There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."
Cheney has a famous name and considerable clout. She is the third-ranking Republican in the House.
Not so with Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, a West Point graduate who is serving his first term.
Meijer favors gun rights and abortion restrictions and has served in Afghanistan. But he couldn't abide by what he saw Jan. 6.
"The one man who could have restored order, prevented the deaths of five Americans including a Capitol Police officer, and avoided the desecration of our Capitol, shrank from leadership when our country needed it most,” Meijer said of Trump.
Another Republican, Tom Rice of South Carolina, stunned his home state with his vote.
"
We don't agree with these lawmakers on many issues.
And to be honest, one man's hero can be another man's traitor, depending on how you look at it.
But some things are fundamentally wrong no matter your party or politics. We applaud these leaders' moral honesty and courage.
Meanwhile, closer to home home in North Carolina, one of the biggest Republican boosters of a freshman congressman has walked away from him.
George Erwin, who served multiple terms as sheriff in Henderson County and was executive director of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police for 10 years, has seen enough of Madison Cawthorn to know that he has seen too much.
“As a law enforcement officer, I should have seen the red flags,” Erwin told The Charlotte Observer about his disenchantment with Cawthorn, 25, who now holds White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ old seat in the 11th District.
Erwin expressed regrets based on Cawthorn’s provocative rhetoric and his treatment of his staff.
“This is all on me,” said Erwin, who helped marshal support among law enforcement officials for Cawthorn, the youngest member of Congress.
“Calling all these people, getting them to endorse, introducing him to county commissioners, law enforcement officials. That is all on me. I’m a big boy. I’ll take my punishment. I am not happy with what I’m seeing. I think this is just going to be the tip of the iceberg. I don’t think it’s going to get any better.”
So there is hope.
As both Biden's inauguration approaches this week and the impeachment trial convenes in the Senate, it will take that kind of fortitude to help close the unhealthy fissures that are spreading in the body politic.
Then again, there's Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
“Enough is enough. Count me out,” Graham fumed during attempts by some Republicans to stymie the certification of Joe Biden's victory.
Had Graham, who was one of Trump’s fiercest critics before becoming one of his most faithful supporters, seen a light?
Uh, probably not.
Among Trump’s entourage on a plane ride to the southern border to tout Trump’s border wall and hear Trump deny that he'd done anything wrong … was Lindsey Graham.