Our Opinion: Profiles in courage

You'd hope that the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 might shake the nation from its unsettling descent toward incurable division.

But that will take more leaders with the courage to do what is right even if it comes at a cost.

This is a tall order, to be sure, but there have been at least a few hopeful signs that not all politicians have had their consciences surgically removed.

Consider the 10 House Republicans (none from North Carolina) who had the gumption last week to vote for the impeachment of President Trump.

With arguably everything to lose politically they stood on their principles, knowing full well the political consequences.

Among the most prominent was Rep. Lynn Cheney of Wyoming, where Trump won 70% of the vote, who did not mince her condemnation of the president’s role in inciting the assault on the Capitol.

"The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president," said Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. "The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not.