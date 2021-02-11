Our Opinion: Raise the benefits

North Carolina should be able to meet this challenge.

State unemployment claims have gone up and down during the pandemic, but the unemployment rate remains high in the Triad — 6.2% at the end of 2020, twice as high as at the end of 2019.

Some 17.8 million Americans remain on some form of unemployment assistance, according to Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Trump last year helped, but it’s not enough. As Congress debates President Biden’s relief package, it would be nice to know that we could turn to state authorities to help state residents.

Unemployment benefits came in handy during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, when millions of American jobs disappeared overnight. Many, while struggling and waiting for the economy to recover, were still able to keep their heads above water — and hang onto their homes — thanks to their benefits.

But then, even with no jobs available, Republican legislators began complaining about “lazy people” who “didn’t want to work.” It’s a view of working people that seemed cynical and insulting.

With a super-majority in the legislature, Republicans reduced benefits in 2013 to the current level.