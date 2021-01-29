Our Opinion: Rebuilding EPA

N.C. A&T alumnus Michael Regan will need a sturdy pair of boots, stiff gloves and a hard hat when he sifts through what is left of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Talk about a fixer-upper.
While Donald Trump was making noise elsewhere, his administration also was quietly ripping the floorboards and tearing holes in the walls of the EPA.
Regan, 44, who has headed North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality since 2017, is Joe Biden’s choice as the new EPA administrator.
Part of his challenge will be to repair much of what was undone over the past four years.
According to a New York Times report, compiled from research by the Harvard and Columbia law schools, among others, the Trump administration rolled back nearly 100 environmental protections and regulations. (A Washington Post tally cites 130.)
“This is a very aggressive attempt to rewrite our laws and reinterpret the meaning of environmental protections,” Hana V. Vizcarra, a staff attorney for Harvard’s Environmental and Energy Law Program, told the Times. “This administration is leaving a truly unprecedented legacy.”
Most of the rollbacks involved air pollution and emissions regulations (30). Placing second on the list of 98 rollbacks was drilling and extraction rules (19), followed by animal protections (16), infrastructure and planning (14), toxic substances and safety (10), and clean-water regulation (9).
And, ironically, most of them were initiated by … the EPA (over the objections of many of its staff). Pitching in on the unraveling were the Interior Department and the Department of Energy.
If these rollbacks were allowed to remain in place, projections say, they would result in the release of an additional 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere over the next 15 years.
Trump officials say they were merely correcting overstep by the government, and, as one EPA spokeswoman told the Times, “to provide certainty for states, tribes and local governments."
What is truly certain is the vastness and brazenness of the rollbacks. Clear air and water? Who needs 'em?
Of course, going forward, much of what was undone will be restored. But the broken pieces that Trump left behind are so widespread and severe that Humpty Dumpty might have had it better.
Included on the list of loosened or eliminated rules and policies:
- Fuel economy standards.
- Limits on methane leaks from oil and gas industries and from landfills.
- The Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which had pressed states to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants and shift to cleaner energy options.
- And an Obama executive order that set a goal of a 40% reduction of government greenhouse emissions over 10 years.
Almost immediately, the Biden administration has gotten busy on environmental issues. The U.S. has rejoined the Paris climate accord. The president also imposed a moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and revoked the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He called as well for the review of every Trump-era environmental rollback.
Biden signed orders to transition the economy away from fossil fuels and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.
And he reemphasized his intent to address environmental racism, a cause that Regan holds particularly dear. Regan, who will be the first Black man to head the EPA, will bring to the agency an abiding concern for “fence communities,” meaning those who live in most minority neighborhoods near polluting industries and are most directly affected by them. To address those issues in North Carolina, he created an environmental justice advisory board.
“Finally, we have a White House that is elevating the climate crisis and environmental justice to the most senior levels of government,” U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte said last week.
If he is confirmed, Regan would bring impressive credentials to the job. He is an EPA veteran, having spent nearly 10 years with the agency, where he focused mostly on air quality and energy. Regan then spent nearly 10 years with the Environmental Defense Fund before joining the Cooper administration.
Among his accomplishments at NCDEQ was the historic settlement with Duke Energy to clean up nearly 80 million tons of coal ash. On his watch NCDEQ also fined the Chemours Co. $13 million for allowing the chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River.
But he, too, has his work cut out.
The EPA is shorthanded. Its budget has been slashed and its workforce reduced. It has lost a number of senior staff members.
But this old house has good bones.
And Regan appears well-qualified to restore it.