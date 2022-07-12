Our Opinion: Recycling the landfill

The sprawling, thousand-acre rug under which we used to sweep our smelly garbage and bury our junk may see a sweeter afterlife.

And it would be poetic justice if it does.

The White Street Landfill has been both a dumping ground and a battleground over its sometimes tumultuous existence in northeast Greensboro.

Opened in the 1940s off White Street and Nealtown Road in northeast Greensboro, the landfill rightly has been closed to household garbage since 2007. As the landfill grew bigger and taller over the years, it had made life more and more miserable for nearby residents in predominantly Black communities. The aroma. The birds. Vermin. Health complaints.

But not everyone wanted to keep it closed.

Trash and politics

An ill-considered and divisive attempt by a faction of the Greensboro City Council (Trudy Wade, Bill Knight, Mary Rakestraw and Danny Thompson ) to reopen the landfill to household garbage barely failed in 2011.

Good thing, too. Their proposal was shortsighted and unfair and reeked even worse than the landfill once did in still air on a hot summer day. And their tactics smelled even worse, including their efforts to muzzle the city manager at the time, Rashad Young, from considering a regional alternative for trash (though it had been encouraged by state regulators).

Even after the City Council battles, residents worried that Wade, who had since been elected to the state Senate, would try to orchestrate a reopening from Raleigh.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

What next?

Now what is left of the White Street Landfill accepts only yard waste and construction debris.

But, as the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported, it can do more than just lie fallow now that most of the city’s refuse is trucked to a regional landfill.

The city’s field operations director, Julio Delgado, floated three promising ideas at a recent City Council work session.

Selling 100% of the gas produced by the landfill, called “brown gas,” as opposed to the approximately half of the gas that the city currently sells. (The old Cone Mills White Oak Plant also bought gas from the landfill before it closed in 2017.) For a $250,000 investment, the city could make more than $885,000 a year in revenue, plus another $65,000 in leasing fees. And why not? There’s a willing customer. The company that currently buys half of the gas now wants to buy all of it.

Installing a device called an “air curtain burner” to contain smoke and other emissions when yard waste is incinerated at the landfill. There is an initial cost to taxpayers: $500,000. But the material produced could be sold as fertilizer and industrial cleaner, bringing in roughly $550,000 a year. The idea sounds both practical and profitable.

And establishing a “swap shop” where citizens could drop off and pick up discarded but still usable items — furniture, lawnmowers, tools, appliances and the like ... the kinds of used products you often see on curbsides with “Free” signs attached. Again, there’s a cost: $350,000 to build the facility and recurring expenses of $25,000 a year to staff it. But this proposal would keep items in use rather than filling space in a landfill with them.

In fact, each suggestion appears fiscally and environmentally sound. Do we have to choose?

Rather than A, B or C, are “all of the above” possible?

A park?

We do wonder, however, if there might be an option D to add to the list: a new city park named for the former City Council member, Claudette Burroughs-White.

There had been talk of that some years ago. As for whether a place for garbage could be a suitable site, there is a precedent. Remember, where Barber Park now sits was once the site of the old South Buffalo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In any case, it makes sense to do something productive, but not disruptive, with all that land.

To recycle a place we all once needed but nobody wanted into a showpiece, and a revenue source, rather than an unmentionable.

“I’m pro-environmental justice, but I’m also a business person,” Delgado said. “Just to close it and do nothing with it, I don’t think that’s a good financial move.”

Friend speaks our mind.

We have given some grief on these pages to the city for its almost comical focus on when residents place their residential garbage cans on the curb and when they remove them.

So, it’s only fair that we praise them for their creative suggestions on repurposing the landfill.

Recycling the White Street Landfill could make dollars and sense for Greensboro.