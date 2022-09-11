Our Opinion: RememberIng 9/11

Once again, when we’d prefer to think about the approach of autumn, our children’s return to the social and intellectual whirl of school days or pretty much anything else, we pause on this tragic anniversary to commemorate those we lost on Sept. 11, 2001, when 19 militants associated with the terrorist group al-Qaida hijacked four airplanes to carry out suicide attacks in the U.S.

Almost 3,000 Americans of all walks of life died that day. Hundreds of thousands were injured.

We will never forget.

We weren’t a people who were necessarily defined by innocence before that date, but its events opened our eyes in a way they hadn’t been before. We learned that there were killers out there who, for reasons we didn’t yet understand, desired to terrorize us: family people, mothers and fathers and children who would from then on ask, “Are we safe?”

And we knew that they could succeed.

In the days following the attack, we united as a people in a way we almost mythologize now: We united in our pain and grief; in our concern for our neighbors; in our determination to seek justice for the innocents who were ruthlessly but calculatedly murdered while simply living their lives.

The rest of the civilized world united with us.

Yet our unity was squandered, we realize now. It was squandered by a presidential administration that used the attack as an excuse to increase its influence in the Middle East, as exemplified by our occupation of Iraq, following false claims that the country possessed weapons of mass destruction that it planned to use against us.

It was squandered by religious and racial bigots who tried to portray every adherent of one major world religion as complicit with death-seeking terrorists — despite the condemnation of terrorist acts that flowed from their major advocacy organizations and their assistance in the war against terrorism.

It was squandered by people who chose to amplify fear rather than hope.

Is that — the squawking and confusion and hatred — is that the legacy of 9/11? Is that what we’ll pass on to the next generation?

Our nation today faces many challenges. We’re still struggling against a deadly, airborne virus that has taken more than a million American lives — yet some would prefer to fight their fellow Americans rather than COVID. We face ever-growing income inequality, with more of our economic pie going to those who have already glutted themselves at our table while working people and the vulnerable struggle to pay their bills. We face devastating environmental destruction that results from dirtying the very air that we breathe. Some still deny what we see with our own eyes. We continue to face bigotry, as exemplified by the increased attacks on Asian Americans who are supposedly in cahoots with China, where COVID began.

And we face lies and the threat of violence from a political movement that wants to rule rather than let the majority of the American people set their own course.

Unity seems like a mirage.

Is this the legacy of 9/11 — a noble people, torn apart, never to work together again? Never to agree, even on what’s real?

It can’t be.

It will be difficult to claw our way back from this discord. It calls for humility; for compassion; for the ability to listen, even when what we hear is unpleasant or disagreeable. It calls for discernment; for intellect; for passing beyond Twitter-length slogans and clichés to the realm of detailed analysis. It calls for rejecting the most strident and extreme voices that profit, in terms of money and stature, from keeping us apart.

It calls for accepting that we have some differences that need to be honored rather than condemned, and finding strength in those differences.

It calls for prioritizing truth.

There are advocates of this unity — not a blind unity, but one based on reality — all around us. They seek what’s good for the nation, not what’s good for their party. They promote health and hope and personal empowerment.

Listen to them.