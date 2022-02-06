Our Opinion: Renewable energy: Time to walk the talk

As far as anyone can tell, Boone is the first local government in the state to accomplish this. The little mountain town of about 19,000 residents in Watauga County, home of Appalachian State University, has set an example for others to follow.

But it didn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of conscientious planning that began more than five years ago.

And there’s still more to be done. Boone hasn’t yet converted its vehicle fleet to electric, nor its heating and cooling systems. But it’s well on its way.

Boone wants to shift its entire town, including homes and businesses, to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Switching to renewables is slightly more costly at the moment — about 2 cents per kilowatt-hour more than what the town had been paying. But that’s a cost Boone is willing to pay.

“We see that changing over time,” Santucci said. “And so the Town Council knew they needed to achieve these goals. And by investing early, I also knew that we could drive that market, we could drive the demand for renewables, which would then decrease the overall cost over time.”

And we can all breathe a little more easily.