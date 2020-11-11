Our Opinion: Resurgent virus tests our resolve

This is especially frustrating for those of us who have done everything they were supposed to do — sequestered themselves and their families, washed their hands frequently, worn masks for every outing and maintained a safe distance from others. Why haven’t we beaten this yet?

Part of the reason is that not everybody has been cooperating. Some have swallowed an alluring dose of distortions that make them think and act like there’s no real threat. Somebody is scheming, not to keep them healthy, but … to do exactly what, we’re not sure. There’s some advantage to tricking people into wearing masks when they don’t have to? Who would benefit from that, the mask makers?

President Trump has assisted this line of thinking, despite the many infections among his own staff and family. That number now includes North Carolina son and current White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who tested positive on Monday.

We wish them both a speedy recovery. It’s reassuring to know that they'll receive the most sophisticated medical care in the modern world.

Not everyone has that luxury.