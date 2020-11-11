Our Opinion: Resurgent virus tests our resolve

It has been the better part of a year since we first were told that COVID-19 was no big deal and would, one day, miraculously go away. Recently, we’ve heard repeated claims that we’re “rounding the corner,” that it’s practically over.
Instead, it’s raging worse than ever.
As The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, last week daily U.S. records repeatedly were broken. The Nov. 4 record of 102,831 confirmed cases was shattered the next day with 121,888 reported new infections — a 20% increase.
The nation surpassed 1 million new confirmed COVID cases in just the first 10 days of November and reached record levels of hospitalizations, at more than 60,000.
“I think we’re in for a rough four months,” said Thomas Russo, head of infectious disease at Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo. “This is the year of COVID. We have to realize it’s not business as usual and a lot of the things we like to do, we cannot do safely.”
On Wednesday, North Carolina surpassed 3,100 new cases of coronavirus in one day for the first time since the pandemic began.
Guilford County saw 189 new cases and one death, pushing the overall number of cases here to 13,359, with 216 deaths.
We had hoped, by this time, to be done with the virus, roaring back to life, liberty and prosperity. But we’re not.
This is especially frustrating for those of us who have done everything they were supposed to do — sequestered themselves and their families, washed their hands frequently, worn masks for every outing and maintained a safe distance from others. Why haven’t we beaten this yet?
Part of the reason is that not everybody has been cooperating. Some have swallowed an alluring dose of distortions that make them think and act like there’s no real threat. Somebody is scheming, not to keep them healthy, but … to do exactly what, we’re not sure. There’s some advantage to tricking people into wearing masks when they don’t have to? Who would benefit from that, the mask makers?
President Trump has assisted this line of thinking, despite the many infections among his own staff and family. That number now includes North Carolina son and current White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who tested positive on Monday.
We wish them both a speedy recovery. It’s reassuring to know that they'll receive the most sophisticated medical care in the modern world.
Not everyone has that luxury.
Nor should all of the blame go to virus deniers. Some of us, understandably, are tiring of distancing and masks and lowering our guard.
“Right now, most people are still removed from the consequences of getting COVID-19,” according to Johns Hopkins Hospital psychologist Carisa Parrish. “The risk might not feel real to them if they don’t know anyone who’s sick with COVID-19.” So, she says, they’re not quite as vigilant as they should be.
As frustrating as it is, we’ve got to keep up the efforts. Someday this will be behind us.
Just not yet.
Some have learned to roll with the changes, adopting such practices as working from home, walking outdoors to get fresh air and exercise, socializing over the internet, using the hand-sanitizing stations that many businesses have put on their sites and ordering take-out food.
On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden outlined his COVID-19 plan, based on stringent science, including an advisory board of experienced public-health officials. Every American should hope the plan succeeds.
And Trump’s claims that a vaccine is right around the corner may finally be proven true. Results are early, but Pfizer claims that a vaccine it is testing has been found to be more than 90% effective. This could be a game-changer.
But it won’t be available immediately.
For now, lives hang in the balance. Please, everyone, act responsibly — and compassionately.
Cool heads and warm hearts will help us see this through.
