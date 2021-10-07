Our Opinion: Richard Burr’s student-athlete tax

There’s also something about the way Burr phrases this — “If a student chooses to monetize their name, image and likeness based on their connection to their school” — that sounds almost punitive, as if he thinks they should be content to play their sport and go to class.

This is not the first time that Burr has grumbled about taxing athletes. In 2019 he tweeted: “If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income.”

Many disagreed, most notably Greensboro’s Mark Walker, a fellow Republican who was serving in the House at the time.

“If scholarships are income, that makes them employees, not student-athletes,” Walker tweeted in a retort to Burr. “This isn’t about income. It’s about basic rights that every other American has to their own name.”

Before the changes in NIL compensation, student-athletes were doubtlessly shortchanged, and most still are. Yes, their scholarships are valuable, and successful college athletic careers can be parlayed into professional careers.

But college athletics generates billions in revenue. Even with compensation for NILs, the lion’s share of the financial benefits will go to their schools.