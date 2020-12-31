Our Opinion: Saving Bandera Farms

It also forges a path of cooperative mutual benefit that others could follow.

Redding said that it took about two years to get control of the land and work out the complicated details with the various governments and their elected boards. Much of the credit for working out the details goes to Palmer McIntyre, the group's conservation planner, who talked with government officials and coordinated calendars so the transaction could get the needed approvals.

"She really navigated all that bureaucracy and did a wonderful job with that," Redding said.

The land conservancy will own the property temporarily, but in time, the tract will be transferred to the town of Summerfield for permanent ownership and management. After that, the conservancy and the town will seek additional grant money to develop parking and horse trails.

With a lot of natural areas being preserved for hiking, mountain biking, canoeing and other pursuits, it’s only right that horseback riders should have their dedicated space.

During the past year as we’ve dealt with the pandemic, many of us have taken refuge in the outdoors for exercise as well as escape from mounting pressures. A little fresh air and bird song has provided respite and relief to many.