Our Opinion: School-zone cameras deserve a tryout here

Even then, the program may only be a temporary solution, given the restrictions North Carolina already places on electronic monitoring.

But at the very least the program would raise awareness.

Meanwhile, a News & Record letter writer has made some reasonable suggestions for other ways to raise awareness and increase safety in school zones:

Place signs farther in advance of school zones to provide earlier notice to drivers.Make the signs as prominent and noticeable as possible.

Make certain that the flashing lights that indicate when reduced speeds limits are in effect are operating correctly.

As for red-light cameras, Greensboro ended its program in 2005. But not because it wasn’t working.

At the 18 intersections where cameras were installed throughout the city, red-light violations did decrease.

What ended the program was a money issue — as in where the revenue from the fines should go.

After courts ruled that, by state law, 90% of the funds collected from such programs must go the local school system, many communities began to have second thoughts. That included Greensboro.