Our Opinion: Self-evident truths in the midst of chaos

‘There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?”

Those are the words spoken by Ruby Freeman — “Lady Ruby,” the sobriquet by which she’s affectionately known — during the Jan. 6 committee hearing on June 21, explaining the lingering effects of the pressure campaign unleashed against her by former President Trump. They should reverberate throughout the country.

A longtime Georgia election worker, Freeman testified about the abuse, much of it racist in nature, directed toward her by Trump, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and right-wing media outlets after she and her daughter, election worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, were portrayed as election cheaters. Giuliani compared them to drug dealers. Trump called Freeman “a professional vote-scammer, a hustler.”

None of that was true. But it set loose a menagerie of trolls and bullies who threatened them so vividly with torture and death that the FBI advised them to go into hiding.

“It’s turned my life upside down,” Moss testified. “It’s affected my life in a major way, in every way. All because of lies, for me doing my job, the same thing I’ve been doing forever.”

Other election workers experienced similar threats and intimidation for simply doing their jobs, serving the American people. They, as much as anyone, were victims of Trump’s Big Lie, which still carries far too much weight in Republican circles.

The threats were not reserved for election workers, but also unleashed against Republican government officials who oversaw elections, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, who also testified before the Jan. 6 committee on June 21. They faced coercive pressure from Trump — including ridiculous but frightening threats that they could have committed criminal offenses, for which he’d see them prosecuted.

They and their family members also faced harassment from Trump’s followers. The home of the widow of Raffensperger’s son was broken into by Trumpists. Protesters outside Bowers’ home, where he cared for his terminally ill daughter, declared him to be a corrupt politician and a pedophile.

And Trumpists forced their way into the home of Freeman’s mother in an attempt to find her and Moss and perform a “citizen’s arrest.”

The investigation continued last week with stunning testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to MIA former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who witnessed much of the chaos in the White House following Trump’s election loss. She claimed to have been privy to damning conversations — including one in which Trump was reported to have ordered that supporters attending his Jan. 6 rally not be scanned for weapons before marching to the Capitol, saying, “They’re not here to hurt me.” She repeated a conversation about Trump, desperate to go to the Capitol himself, wrestling with a Secret Service agent in his car.

Some have disputed Hutchinson’s claim. Trump claims she’s already been “discredited.” But not only does the story fit with Trump’s promise to protesters to join them at the Capitol (where he failed to show), but none of her challengers have testified under oath, as she has.

Nor does it seem likely that Trump, who has paid millions in lawyer fees to avoid testifying under oath, will do so.

Questions, so many questions, remain — about the pardons sought from Trump by various officials and advisers who attempted to further his plot; about Sen. Ron Johnson’s possible role in pushing phony electors.

Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, both of whom have been subpoenaed, could illuminate matters further, if they’d follow Hutchinson’s example and testify.

As legal experts have been debating whether Trump’s behavior and demands could have violated state and federal laws, we’ve wondered in this space whether charging and trying him might be too damaging to the country.

Now we wonder if not charging and trying him would be too damaging to the country. This misuse of the power of the presidency, all while likely knowing that his claims of voter fraud were lies, is obscene. Letting it pass unpunished would be a travesty of justice — and invite similar actions in the future.

It will be difficult for some to celebrate the nation’s birthday while considering the corruption that sweltered in the White House, threatening the historic peaceful transfer of power — a tradition that began with our first president, George Washington — and when they consider that the possibility of manipulating elections remains a threat today.

But we can and should take inspiration from the honorable Americans who give of themselves to make this a better nation. With our support, they’ll prevail.

In the spirit of gratitude, we dedicate our celebration of this July 4 to Lady Ruby and her daughter, Shaye Moss.