Our Opinion: Share the road

A veteran Greensboro cyclist recently was struck by a fast-moving SUV, and, thankfully, he has lived to tell, after suffering “only” some bruises and lingering pains.

“I have ridden my bicycle more than 30,000 miles without incident,” 71-year-old Carl Fenske said in an email recounting the incident to the News & Record.

On Oct. 25, he was not so fortunate.

While riding his bike on Spring Garden Street, Fenske was struck from behind by what he believes was a Jeep Cherokee.

“The road was clear as I moved to control the lane. Seconds later I scanned the traffic behind me using my eyeglass mirror and saw a black SUV directly behind me who didn’t appear to see me. I immediately signaled the driver to slow down with my hand, but it was too late. He hit me at a high rate of speed, but I was able to stay on top of my bike until I came to a stop in the middle of the lane.”

Then, to add insult to Fenske’s injury, “The driver of the vehicle slowed down, as if to stop, but then changed lanes and sped away.”

Fenske was not critically hurt and was able to walk, with assistance, to the ambulance that took him to a local hospital, but the pain from his injuries persists.

“I feel very fortunate that everything that could go right did happen,” Fenske wrote. “I’m still having pain in my right foot and knee, and considerable soft-tissue pain in my lower-right back and buttocks, but I’m optimistic about fixing my bike and riding again soon.”

As harrowing as Fenske’s brush with that SUV was, he’s one of the lucky ones.

In recent years, streets and roads in Guilford County have been tragically unkind to bicyclists.

A woman was sentenced to 14 to 17 months behind bars after pleading guilty in the 2009 hit-and-run death of 55-year-old cyclist David Sherman, whom she hit head-on after crossing the center line. The woman had been taking prescription painkillers at the time and was driving without a license.

Also in 2009, a UNCG professor was severely injured when a driver rammed his bicycle on what was then called Aycock Street while she was texting behind the wheel. Mark Schultz suffered crushed vertebrae, a shattered kneecap, broken ribs, a broken sternum and a concussion.

In 2012, 38-year-old Kathy Shubert was struck from behind by an SUV while riding her bicycle on a Summerfield road.

Shubert, who also was a runner and triathlete, died less than a day later at Moses Cone Hospital.

In that case, the glare from a setting sun appeared to have affected the driver’s sight.

“There’s so much anger,” said a friend of Shubert’s, Marisa Carter, who mourned her death while asking for some compassion for the driver.

“We don’t know her situation,” she told the News & Record’s Jeff Mills. “No one wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I think I’ll run someone over today.’ Before we get angry, we need to have grace.”

And a greater awareness of who is on the road.

The list of injuries and fatalities is so long, and unending, that local cyclists hold a somber annual event to remember the lives lost.

Months after Mark Schultz was struck, the state legislature officially outlawed texting while driving, when it became clear that common sense would not be enough of a deterrent.

Meanwhile, cyclists have a legal right to the road, though some drivers believe it belongs to them alone and view cyclists as both trespassers and nuisances.

In recent years the city has improved conditions for cyclists by adding more bike lanes (though some cyclists would prefer physical barriers in addition to stripes on the road).

The city’s growing network of bike paths and greenways also has provided safer alternatives. When all is said and done the Downtown Greenway will connect to the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, allowing cyclists to ride from the heart of downtown to beyond Bur-Mil Park.

But, by law, cyclists still have every right to be on city streets.

Motorists should accept that and not treat cyclists as interlopers. Cyclists, in turn, should reciprocate with courtesy and respect for motorists. (Not all of them do, nor do all of them warn pedestrians as they whiz by on greenways.)

So, please, everyone, share the road.

Getting from point A to point B on two wheels shouldn’t have to be a life-or-death proposition.