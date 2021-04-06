Our Opinion: Shedding more light on personnel records

Current North Carolina law skews too much toward the interests of public workers and too little toward the interests of the public.

A Republican-sponsored bill in the state Senate would change that.

The Government Transparency Act of 2021 would allow public access to the records of public employees who are disciplined, suspended, demoted or fired from their jobs. In the case of dismissal, the bill calls on department heads to say why.

The law would apply to all public employees, state, county and city, including teachers and law enforcement officers.

Sponsored by Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County and two of her fellow Republicans, this legislation is both necessary and long overdue.

As it stands now, general information about promotions within government agencies — the date and general description — is freely available to the public. Likewise, general but non-specific information about dismissals can be obtained.

Not so regarding information about demotions, transfers and suspensions.