Our Opinion: Shedding our masks

To mask or not to mask? That is the question, and somehow, the surprising new guidance offered last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t completely resolved that existential query. Some of us remain confused.
We don’t fault the CDC — it surely is following the science — but its messaging could use some work.
Why such a sudden announcement, with details to be filled in later?
The CDC’s announcement may also have been a victim of the public’s own hopes and expectations. We’d been longing for the day when someone in authority would say, “It’s over! Take off your masks!”
A clean getaway to The Way Things Used To Be.
That was not exactly what we heard.
And that’s not what the CDC meant.
“I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone — it’s not,” one of the most trusted experts on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday.
Under the new guidelines, only fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Nor do they have to worry about social distancing.
While masks will still be required in public transportation, child care settings and at schools, fully vaccinated individuals can gather in more intimate, indoor settings — with friends, at church, at the gym.
“If you are fully vaccinated, things are much safer for you than those who are not yet fully vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said. And the vaccine is more effective protection than any mask. Yet, while the vaccines greatly decrease the possibility of infection, they’re not 100% effective — and no reputable authority every claimed they were. Some few who have been vaccinated have still gotten sick.
So the CDC is advising even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks in risky, crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. It also says that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks both indoors and outdoors.
As always, it comes down to personal responsibility.
In light of the qualified easing, many in Greensboro continue to wear their masks in public — and we don’t blame them. Aside from the science, there’s an undeniable human element at work, and many local residents won’t feel safe going mask-less in public spaces for some time to come. Many businesses are likely to understand that feeling and continue to require masks, as is their right.
Unfortunately, the CDC directives also place businesses and their workers in the uncomfortable place of having to enforce such rules.
Some people have reportedly decided that they’ll simply lie and say they’ve been vaccinated when they haven’t. They’re only putting themselves at risk — and extending the crisis.
And some are still convinced that “The X-Files” was a documentary series and every recorded COVID death is part of a government conspiracy intended to steal their freedom to — what, shop? Neither the Trump administration, with its tepid and confused response to COVID, nor the Biden administration, with its more aggressive and comprehensive approach, would back a plot that would have such a detrimental effect on the economy.
Of course, some have not been vaccinated yet for reasons other than stubbornness or paranoia. They may question whether vaccines developed so quickly really can be effective.
The CDC says they are — that only red tape that was cut, not any clinical or medical necessity. The falling number of infections seems to bear witness to the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Some may also have not found the time or opportunity to be vaccinated. The state should work harder to reach those people.
As for those of us who have been fully vaccinated, we’re walking a little lighter these days. Theaters and other entertainment venues in Greensboro are reopening. Baseball is back.
There’s a tangible sense of relief that comes with the protection. We hope they’ll have enough confidence to join their vaccinated friends, relatives and others in more secure settings. They deserve their reward for doing their part to overcome the deadly pandemic that rampaged through the country, and world. Little by little, we’ll get there.