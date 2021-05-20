Our Opinion: Shedding our masks

Unfortunately, the CDC directives also place businesses and their workers in the uncomfortable place of having to enforce such rules.

Some people have reportedly decided that they’ll simply lie and say they’ve been vaccinated when they haven’t. They’re only putting themselves at risk — and extending the crisis.

And some are still convinced that “The X-Files” was a documentary series and every recorded COVID death is part of a government conspiracy intended to steal their freedom to — what, shop? Neither the Trump administration, with its tepid and confused response to COVID, nor the Biden administration, with its more aggressive and comprehensive approach, would back a plot that would have such a detrimental effect on the economy.

Of course, some have not been vaccinated yet for reasons other than stubbornness or paranoia. They may question whether vaccines developed so quickly really can be effective.

The CDC says they are — that only red tape that was cut, not any clinical or medical necessity. The falling number of infections seems to bear witness to the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Some may also have not found the time or opportunity to be vaccinated. The state should work harder to reach those people.