Our Opinion: Sheriffs weigh in

Each of these proposals is thoughtful and timely, as the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the senseless death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

In fact, few of the above suggestions are likely to provoke much debate.

But others will.

For instance, the report opposes removing school resource officers from campuses. Citing concerns that the presence of police in schools too often results in routine disciplinary matters being handled by police, critics of school-based officers think campuses would be better off without them.

As a result, they say, too many young people, especially students of color, wind up in the criminal justice system.

While that's a valid worry, making SRO programs better — which means properly screening and training SROs and providing clear guidelines on when and how they should be used — seems a better path than removing them.

This is especially true given the specter of school shootings and other possible threats from off-campus intruders.

Onsite SROs enjoy the advantage of already being there if a crisis should arise and being familiar with the campus and the students.