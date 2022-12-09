Our Opinion: Should we delete the term 'homeless'?

The new countywide coalition formed to address the plight of the homeless is reconsidering what to call the people it is charged to help.

While some might roll our eyes at the proposition, it’s a fair question.

Words have meaning and power.

The idea was broached following a presentation by Guilford County Communications Director Julie

Smith during a recent meeting of the Guilford County Homelessness Taskforce.

“You can say ‘I encountered a homeless man on the way to work,’” Smith said during a discussion of “people-focused communication.”

“If you flip that and say, ‘I encountered a man experiencing homelessness on the way into work,’ it defines that person as a man first, not as someone who is homeless first.”

Others agreed and the task force may not only to change the words it uses but its name as well.

This is not a new issue.

Many in Greensboro and Guilford County have preferred to use the descriptor “persons who are experiencing homelessness” for several years now.

As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported on Dec. 3, other alternatives that were mentioned during the meeting included “unhoused,” “unsheltered” and “houseless.”

Not to pick nits here, but there doesn’t seem to be much difference in calling people any of those things and calling them homeless.

“Houseless” versus “homeless”? Will it matter to a person on the street on a cold December night which word you use?

Some people believe it does.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) continues to use the term “homeless.” But many city leaders in Los Angeles prefer the word “unhoused” and the city government in Seattle has adopted the phrase “people who are experiencing homelessness.”

One reason for all those extra words and syllables, say some, is the fact that “homeless” has in many people’s minds become a pejorative term with an instantly negative connotation.

“We’ve seen this before, words like transient or hobo are retired and no longer acceptable to use,” Eve Garrow, homelessness policy analyst and advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, told Architectural Digest in 2021. “Homeless has become intertwined with narratives that are toxic. It deserves to be retired.”

Or, as the the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro, which serves homeless clients, says on its website: “Homelessness is an experience, not a person.”

The point here is that a person without shelter is still an individual with a life story and hopes and dreams and regrets — like the rest of us.

Not an inconvenience, a blight on the landscape … not some thing that is in our way.

And yet ... among all the concerns we’ve heard over the years from the homeless and their advocates, the nouns and adjectives we choose when referring to them seem far down the list. According to a point-in-time count on Feb. 23, 426 persons were without housing in Guilford County.

Thankfully, after years of mostly empty rhetoric, local leaders finally seem to be approaching the problem with a greater sense of urgency and seriousness.

But, to be honest, what matters more than what we say is what we do.

That means treating homeless persons with respect and finding lasting solutions to the root causes of their plight: a severe lack of affordable housing, job losses, chronic poverty, drug and alcohol addiction and a tattered mental health safety net in North Carolina.

When asked what terms homeless persons themselves prefer, Giselle Routhier, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, told Architectural Digest, “People said as long as they’re being described with respect, they kind of don’t care.”

So, while the spirit of the search for the right verbiage by the local task force seems sincere and well-intended, please let this not devolve into a prolonged debate over how many angels will fit on the head of a pin.

We suspect that the very best thing we could hope to call them in Guilford County is “persons who are no longer homeless.”

And that the actions we take, not the words we choose, will get us there.