Our Opinion: Show us the money

The bill’s proponents cite a CDC report that promotes reopening schools.

But they tend to focus on this part: “Opening schools for in-person learning as safely and quickly as possible, and keeping them open, is important given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning.”

And not this part:

“In order to enable in-person learning and assist schools with their day-to-day operations, it is important to adopt and diligently implement actions to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 inside the school and out in the community.”

Among the CDC's recommendations are upgrades, where needed, to ventilation and air filtration systems, possibly including "ultraviolet germicidal irradiation," which, the agency admits, will incur costs.

One need, thankfully, is about to be addressed. North Carolina schoolteachers and staff will be eligible for COVID vaccinations beginning Feb. 24.

It isn’t as if the state can’t afford to help pay for the costs of a safer reopening with $5 billion sitting in its rainy fund.

We also learned this week that the state collected $4.1 billion more in tax revenue in 2020 than projected. That’s billion with a “b.”