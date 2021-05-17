Our Opinion: Skin in this game? Everybody's got it.

Requiring in-house security plans and training.

To the city’s credit, it crumpled and threw away a draft proposal of its own that had been floated in the fall. That ordinance “is off the table,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said last week. The city rightly has decided instead to start from scratch, with a blank slate.

The second of the two virtual town hall meetings on the issue, both led by Vaughan, was held May 10. Both sessions have raised some good questions, among them:

How do you deal with clubs that have no parking of their own?

Are existing laws being enforced as strictly as they should be?

Will the city and law enforcement overreach and overreact?

What if something happens on your property that involves patrons from another club?

Then there’s the impact of third parties. “Promoters are a concern,” one participant said last week. “They don’t have skin in the game in the sense of brick and mortar.”

If there was any prevailing theme during the meetings, it was that everybody has “skin in the game” — that clubs need to consider their impact on their neighbors.