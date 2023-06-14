A young, up-and-coming company that has invented a new treatment for kidney disease will expand its presence in the Triad.

ProKidney, born and headquartered in Winston-Salem, confirmed Tuesday that it has chosen Greensboro for its new biomanufacturing facility.

The company was founded in 2018 after spending a decade of research to invent a therapeutic process called REACT (for Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), which uses a patient’s own cells to prolong kidney function and delay the need for dialysis.

How good is this news? If you were to draw up the ideal economic development project from scratch on a blank sheet of paper, this might be it.

The facility could very well have been located in another state. Among other suitors for the 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility — a $458 million investment — were communities in Virginia, California and Texas.

Instead, ProKidney, which already employs 80 in Winston-Salem, will grow where it was planted, right here, in the red clay of the Triad, at the 73 Business Center off Greenbourne Drive.

It will bring the types of industry that this area especially needs, based on forward-thinking medical science and technology.

There’s the sheer size of the investment, which is “only” $42 million smaller than the $500 million Boom Supersonic will invest in its jetliner plant near PTI Airport.

There are the jobs. ProKidney plans a workforce of 330 in Greensboro by 2028, at an average annual salary of more than $74,000, well above Guilford County's average wage of $57,190, with not one of the jobs paying less than $15 an hour.

There's the way this came about politically, at the grown-ups' table. This project involves what appears to be seamless cooperation between the city of Greensboro, Guilford County and the state.

In an era in which politics has become blood sport, North Carolina has avoided allowing that divide to derail economic development.

Incentives packages from the city of Greensboro ($13 million) and Guilford County ($15 million) were critical to the success of the Triad’s bid, and were passed unanimously by the City Council and the county commissioners.

ProKidney also will receive a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) from the state.

It’s worth noting that only a few years ago, Winston-Salem and Greensboro might have waged a bidding war for ProKidney. It was not uncommon in the recent past for Triad cities to poach each other’s existing companies or bite and scratch in backyard brawls for new ones. Not anymore.

“We have not typically gotten into incentive bidding competitions with our neighbors,” Don Martin, chairman of the Forsyth County commissioners, told staff reporter Richard Craver in May.

“We continue to communicate with them about expanding locally,” Mark Owens, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. president and CEO told the Winston-Salem Journal, “but if the real estate option is not available then, we’re glad they’re choosing the Triad.”

In fact, the situation was reversed in late 2022, when a company in Greensboro, Ziehl-Abegg Inc., chose to build a new $100 million production plant for commercial ventilation motors and fans in Winston-Salem.

There's how well-matched this company and this area appear to be. The ProKidney project fits snugly into an environment that's fertile with colleges and universities, which in turn enriches the pool of potential employees.

Finally, there is a growing sense of optimism. The ProKidney announcement continues an encouraging run of good economic news in the Triad, from the Toyota electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite (which is expanding even as it's being built) to the Boom plant at PTI.

To be sure, our ongoing problems with poverty and housing and violent crime won’t end with this announcement. But it will help.

And it has been a minute since we've seen one success after another after another around here.

Feels good, doesn't it?