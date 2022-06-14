Our Opinion: So, how hot is it? You already know.

And so it begins, even before the season officially turns to summer.

It began with a high of 91 Sunday in Greensboro, followed by 92 on Monday and probably will only go up from there, possibly even past 100, the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem reported Tuesday. For many of us, this will be beyond uncomfortable ... like being trapped in a furnace. Or Texas.

We expect to be hot this time of year, but usually not this hot.

The average high temperature for mid-June is 85 degrees, Deem reported. May was unusually warm as well and temperatures already had eclipsed 90 at PTI Airport four times this year even before this latest blast.

There’s more where that came from.

As greenhouse gases trap more heat in Earth’s atmosphere, climate experts say, summers will be steamier.

For now, most of us will spend the bulk of our time in air-conditioned comfort, often provided by employers, with access to iced beverages.

Others will take to the pools, and not a moment too soon.

After a brief delay for lack of enough lifeguards, Guilford County’s three public swimming pools opened over the weekend.

The pools normally open on Memorial Day weekend and even now will operate on limited schedules while new staff members are being trained.

And still others of us will have to venture outside because we have to, for jobs and errands. Heat indexes could reach as high as 105. So we’ll need to wear sun-blocking hats and perhaps carry umbrellas or fans.

Discomfort and danger

Despite those precautions, prolonged exposure to intense summer heat can drain energy and lead to dehydration — and serious conditions such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke — before we’re aware that we’re in trouble. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention generally records more than 600 deaths in the United States each year because of extreme heat. It also can exacerbate other medical issues, including kidney problems.

It’s best to stay aware and wary, limiting heat exposure and remaining hydrated.

Any of us can experience problems from the extreme heat, but children and the elderly are especially susceptible. They should be checked on regularly.

Heat stroke is characterized by a high body temperature (103 or higher), hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness, nausea and confusion; and passing out or losing consciousness.

Heat exhaustion is characterized by heavy sweating; cold, pale, clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache; passing out or fainting.

Both conditions call for an immediate response: helping the victim cool off in shade and calling 911 for medical attention.

But it’s best to avoid such extremes by staying indoors during the hottest part of the day and drinking plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine and alcohol, which increase dehydration — throughout the day.

Our pets are also susceptible to these dangers, and they can’t always get the message to us that they’re in distress. So we have to watch for the symptoms, which include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, vomiting and collapse. In such situations, they should be given small amounts of water or ice cubes while being immediately taken to the vet.

And the same precautions can keep them safe: Keeping them in air conditioning during the hottest part of the day and making sure they have access to plenty of cool water — and, while outside, plenty of shade.

Pet causes

Owners also should remember that their pets’ paws can be very sensitive to heat. Asphalt can get as many as 20 degrees warmer than ambient temperatures during a heat wave, enough to burn if touched. If it’s too hot for a human to walk barefoot on a concrete sidewalk, it’s too hot for a dog, too. Best to do walkies in the morning or evening rather than at noontime. And a grassy patch or dog park is more suitable any time of day.

As tempting as it is to take pets along on trips, leaving a pet in a parked vehicle for even a short time can be deadly. The temperature in a vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes on hot days, and leaving the window cracked or parking in a shady spot makes little to no difference.

When seeing an animal trapped in a hot car — and they can heat up like an oven — it may be tempting to take immediate action by breaking a window. A better course of action is to call local law enforcement. Police officers, firefighters and rescue workers are authorized to break into cars if it’s deemed necessary.

This, too, shall pass and with luck, leave memories of summer pleasures: beach and mountain vacations, trashy fiction, outdoor concerts, baseball games and fireworks. Make the best of it by staying cool.