A 27-year-old man who was arrested in late March on the campus of N.C. A&T was clearly confused and in need of help.

According to Greensboro police, the man also was armed with a small arsenal:

Two shotguns. Two hanguns. A rifle. A crossbow. A machete. A hatchet. A stun gun. A sword. Pepper spray. A blowdart gun. Brass knuckles. And more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

All stored in a 2004 Ford Mustang that apparently doubled as both his home and his personal armory.

Brandon James Bentley was charged on a litany of counts, including carrying a concealed gun, bringing a gun onto educational property, bringing an explosive device onto educational property and reckless driving, to name only a few.

While in the midst of a divorce, Bentley was living out of his car, police say, and fearful that a religious cult was trying to kidnap him.

We all can breathe a deep sigh of relief that he was not able act on his llusions and presumably will receive the help he needs now.

The outcome could have been very different if not for the quick reactions of law enforcement and the grace of God.

Kudos to A&T and Greensboro police for reacting quickly to defuse a situation that could easily have escalated, had Bentley come into contact with students or staff.

A&T officials say they saw no need for a campus alert because the incident was resolved so quickly.

Good for them. Crisis averted. No one gets hurt. But the incident raises an obvious question.

The arrest occurred on March 26. N.C. A&T did not notify students and employees via email until eight days later.

Why the delay? This was a serious enough incident to warrant faster communication to the campus community and to parents.

The incident also happens against a local, state and national backdrop of gun culture and gun violence.

Would a "red-flag" law (which North Carolina lawmakers have considered but never passed) have kept many of the weapons Bentley possessed out of his hands?

And with a handgun permit no longer required in North Carolina, thanks to last week’s foolish veto override in the state House, would similar episodes in the future become more likely?

Finally, it is in itself remarkable that this story is not as remarkable as it should be.

In saner, less noisy times, under more normal circumstances, surely it would have been a much bigger deal.

But these are not normal times.

Over only the past few days:

A former president has been arrested.

A Democratic lawmaker in the N.C. House has shifted allegiances to the Republican Party, changing the balance of power In Raleigh, and possibly ushering in a wave of legislation on such issues as voting access, LGBTQ rights, the environment and abortion.

The long, hot debate over the District 3 school board seat in Guilford County took an unexpected turn and likely still hasn’t been resolved.

Forsyth Technical Community College was locked down after a gun was fired on campus.

It’s hard to give each of these issues the attention it deserves. And it’s exhausting even to try.

Of particular concern is how gun violence has become so enmeshed in the everyday rhythms of life that we are growing numb to it.

We're beginning to treat it like the weather. It may rain today. It may not. Either way, we can't do anything about it.

So it keeps raining.

Over the last few days classmates were mourning the death of a 17-year-old Grimsley High School student, Ariyonna Fountain, who was shot to death Saturday night.

Meanwhile, back at N.C. A&T classmates were mourning the loss of another teen, 18-year-old freshman Deja Rae Reaves, who died after being shot Tuesday night.

In a cruel coincidence, Fountain's death was the city's 17th homicide this year, Reaves' the 18th.

There is so much tragedy it's hard to keep up.

That's why a troubled man with enough weapons to equip a small army can stumble onto A&T’s campus and the headline merely comes and goes.

In the year of our Lord, 2023, it was just another day.