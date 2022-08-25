Our Opinion: Softer words don't mean kinder laws

You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?

Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?

That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Now what?

Part of what they’re discovering, as some states rush to pass more and more restrictive — and punitive — abortion laws is the potential risk of a ruling that most Americans oppose.

Could that be why state Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, have offered (slightly) softer takes on what they believe abortion restrictions in North Carolina should entail?

Berger, of Eden, told reporters on Tuesday that he favors restrictions on abortion after roughly the first 12 or 13 weeks of pregnancy.

Berger also said he would support exceptions to an abortion ban in the state, including cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Berger, the state’s more powerful politician, added that he has never favored a total ban on abortions, the Associated Press reported.

The other top Republican, Moore, said Tuesday that he preferred a tighter window: once an ultrasound test has revealed fetal cardiac activity, which is typically around six weeks after fertilization — and before some women even realize that they are pregnant.

Moore did, however, say he also supported exceptions for rape, incest or when a woman’s life is in danger.

Meanwhile, Republican-led legislatures in other states have pressed for much more draconian measures.

On Thursday, Tennessee enacted one of the harshest (at least so far) abortion laws in the country. Anyone who performs an abortion may be charged with a class C felony, regardless of the circumstances. Such an offense is punishable with up to 15 years in prison and a potential fine of as much as $10,000.

And it can apply even in cases of rape or incest and regardless of the age of the woman involved.

As for Berger and Moore, both men cautioned that they were only speaking for themselves, not the other Republicans in the legislature. Which still means who knows what could happen.

Here’s the thing: Even taking their comments at face value, softer words still won’t conceal a harder truth: a woman’s right to choose her own path for her own body would be significantly curtailed in North Carolina. It already is.

Last week a federal judge reenacted a 1973 state law that bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions only for medical emergencies. Incest and rape are not considered exceptions.

Until that law was reinstated, abortions had been legal in the state until fetal viability, typically between 24 and 28 weeks.

A more cynical view of Berger’s and Moore’s comments suspects an attempt to make abortion less of a focal point for this year’s legislative elections.

The key to making a bad situation worse — that is, passing an even tougher abortion law in North Carolina among a number of other GOP initiatives — hinges on whether Republicans can regain super-majorities in November’s election.

That would give both Republican-controlled chambers enough votes to override a veto by the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper.

They’ll need three additional seats in the House and two in the Senate.

So any edge they can take off abortion as a campaign issue will be a plus.

What neither man mentioned and, frankly, neither needs to, is what happened in deep-red Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly rejected an abortion ban.

On Aug. 2, a surprisingly large turnout of voters said no to a ballot measure that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution and would have empowered lawmakers to pass further restrictions. Voters defeated the measure by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes.

And if there’s anything Berger and Moore are really good at, it’s counting votes.

Bearing that in mind, we’re skeptics. And we wouldn’t count on their kinder and gentler words resulting in any kinder or gentler legislation in Raleigh.