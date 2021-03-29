Our Opinion: Solving the unsolvable

But the question isn’t simply a matter of how many, but whom? A shrinking pool of applicants makes it harder to recruit and retain the best candidates. Greensboro trails other cities in police pay, James says. And recruiting minority officers is harder in an era in which relations with police in communities of color are especially strained.

To be clear, the goal here isn’t to shock and awe with a show of overwhelming numbers. If this is done right, a bigger force that at least keeps pace with population growth would free officers to work fewer hours in a job that is inherently stressful. Quality hiring would result in officers who should be better equipped to interact effectively with the community. And, while every officer of color is not automatically immune to misconduct, a more diverse force, which looks more like to the community it serves, should, on the whole, help build better community relations.

Communities of color are in particularly anguished by the plague of violence that disproportionately affects their young people. You can see that through tears and desperate pleas during packed town halls in somber recreation center gyms and church pews.