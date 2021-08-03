Our Opinion: Some rays of hope in crime statistics

The city also continues to seek feedback on one possible initiative, a plan that would address violent incidents at nightclubs and bars (but has been greeted with skepticism by some club owners). Under a current draft of the plan a four-member board with representatives from the police department, the fire marshal’s office, the Department of Neighborhood Development and Department of Building and Inspection would review incidents.

More broadly, police can help by creating closer ties and fostering stronger trust in the communities they serve.

But as we’ll keep saying, the police are only a part of the solution. They address mostly the symptoms of the disease.

Among the most telling information James shared with the council last week was a proverbial picture worth a thousand words: a map that showed that most violent crimes are concentrated in a crescent that spans the poorest parts of the city.

Councilwoman Goldie Wells’ District 2 lies within that crescent, as does Sharon Hightower’s District 1.

“We have the most poverty, the most unemployment, the worst schools,” Wells said. “We have all of the worst of everything. We represent that crescent. If anybody looks at those maps they’re going to say, ‘What’s wrong with that part of our city?’”