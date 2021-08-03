Our Opinion: Some rays of hope in crime statistics

For whatever reason, violent crime is ticking downward in Greensboro.
Even if it doesn’t always feel like it, it has.
With half the year over, homicides are down.
Aggravated assaults are down.
Robberies with a firearm have dropped.
This doesn’t mean the crime rate here still isn’t unacceptably high.
So there’s no cause for celebration. We’ve only improved from worst to bad.
But these numbers do defy national patterns.
As Police Chief Brian James noted last week in a briefing to the City Council: “If you’re following national news in a lot of cities … crime is actually trending up. We’re actually trending down compared to last year.”
Overall, violent crime had decreased by 17% in Greensboro as of June 30.
And that’s something to build on.
As the chief also noted, this is fragile progress. But it’s progress all the same.
Of course, last year’s violent crime levels were so bad that it’s not hard for most years to look better by comparison.
Twenty-twenty began with a triple-homicide on New Year’s Day, and rarely let up from there.
By New Year’s Day 2021, the city had shattered its all-time record for homicides, and it wasn’t close. There were 61 homicides in Greensboro in 2020, easily beating the previous high of 45 set in 2019.
Through June 30 of this year, James said, there had been 19 homicides in the city versus 22 during the same period in 2020. As of the end of July, this year’s homicide total is 23 as compared to 32 through July of last year.
Robberies with firearms had dipped by 34%.
Why? No one can say for sure.
Could it be fewer guns on the street?
James told the council that Greensboro police have seized more than double the number of firearms (more than 1,000) than they seized over the same time span last year.
It’s comforting that so many were confiscated. It’s not so comforting that they were out there to begin with.
Even so, we’re still seeing a glass that’s more than half-full.
Rather than simply hope that the improved numbers continue to hold, now is an opportunity to press ahead with initiatives to attack crime at its roots.
James cited a variety of ongoing programs that are intended to decrease violent crime.
The city also continues to seek feedback on one possible initiative, a plan that would address violent incidents at nightclubs and bars (but has been greeted with skepticism by some club owners). Under a current draft of the plan a four-member board with representatives from the police department, the fire marshal’s office, the Department of Neighborhood Development and Department of Building and Inspection would review incidents.
More broadly, police can help by creating closer ties and fostering stronger trust in the communities they serve.
But as we’ll keep saying, the police are only a part of the solution. They address mostly the symptoms of the disease.
Among the most telling information James shared with the council last week was a proverbial picture worth a thousand words: a map that showed that most violent crimes are concentrated in a crescent that spans the poorest parts of the city.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells’ District 2 lies within that crescent, as does Sharon Hightower’s District 1.
“We have the most poverty, the most unemployment, the worst schools,” Wells said. “We have all of the worst of everything. We represent that crescent. If anybody looks at those maps they’re going to say, ‘What’s wrong with that part of our city?’”
Poverty has been a longstanding issue in Greensboro and one way the city can address it is to redouble its efforts to provide more affordable housing. Another issue, obviously, is the need for more and better jobs. Yet another is the need for living wages, which can help preserve stronger families. (When parents aren’t working around the clock they have more time and energy to be parents. And when working parents can afford day care, children don’t have to be left unsupervised.)
We also as parents and relatives and neighbors need to reach our young people before poor role models and bad influences get there first. It boggles the mind to consider how many gunfights erupt from petty disputes or perceived insults that spiral into blood feuds.
Too many young people are learning that twisted concept of frontier justice from somewhere.
You also make local public education the best it can be. You support and fund social initiatives that are effective and accountable. You enlist the help of churches and civic organizations.
You empower communities to help themselves.
We will not police our way out of this problem.
We will solve it as a community … or we won’t solve it at all.