Our Opinion: Squabbling won't help the homeless

If your bedding is a sidewalk and your shelter is a cardboard box or a pile of blankets under a bridge, you probably don’t care a whole lot about turf squabbles among nonprofits and bureaucrats.

You care about how cold it will be tonight.

That’s why the City Council was right to move ahead on Nov. 15 with a plan to provide emergency shelter for the homeless.

The plan may not be perfect, or complete, and it certainly has its share of critics.

But perfection is not what matters most as the nights grow longer and colder. What matters is having a warm, safe place to sleep. Right now.

So the City Council rightly voted to allocate $414,743 to Greensboro Urban Ministry and $484,000 to the Interactive Resource Center to provide housing for the homeless at the Regency Inn, as well as other services.

The arrangement calls for the two nonprofits to provide housing, food, security and case management for the tenants.

More specifically, Urban Ministry, or GUM, will make arrangements for motel rooms for homeless families while the IRC, the city’s day room for homeless persons, will be in charge of security, site management and case management at the motel, as well as for a community of small, heated “pallet house” shelters and a “Safe Parking” site for people who sleep in their cars. The IRC also will open as an emergency shelter on nights when temperatures fall below 25 degrees.

As usual, during discussions of the homelessness problem in Greensboro, a room full of good people with good intentions could not agree on the best way to do good. So they traded barbs and pointed fingers.

Some speakers questioned the IRC’s ability to provide security.

Others criticized the lack of a longer-term strategy to address the roots of the homelessness problem in Greensboro and Guilford County.

In one respect, the critics are right. None of the measures they’ve enacted so far are long-term solutions. They are not intended to be.

If there’s a fire, the first order of business is to douse the flames, not to file an insurance claim.

As City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba reminded those present, these initiatives were conceived for here and now, “out of a sense of urgency.”

Added council member Nancy Hoffmann: “This is not a perfect process, but we have an obligation to get this done and get this done now.”

In other words, it’s cold. People need a place to stay.

That’s not to say that the speakers’ questions shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Or that the city shouldn’t look into questions about the ability of GUM and the IRC to accomplish what they have been charged to do. Hold them accountable. Trust but verify.

As for what else needs to happen, a lot.

The city can and should do more to address the broader issues that cause homelessness, as well as the serious shortage of affordable housing.

For example, should the city consider the benefits versus the costs of Councilman Zack Matheny’s idea that it purchase empty retail property and convert it into shelters?

The council obviously has reservations of its own. It approved the GUM contract 6-1, but the IRC funding only 4-3.

But it has made some encouraging strides.

It has purchased compact “pallet houses” (the “Doorway Project”) to provide a new option for shelter.

It has contributed $5 million to Greensboro Housing Fund, created by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to help developers build affordable housing.

It also has created a grant program that would allocate up to $20,000 to low-income household to make repairs.

Is it using enough of a federal COVID relief windfall to address the housing problem? No. It can and should invest more.

That said, this challenge will require more than money. It will require more thoughtful strategies, deeper conversations and a more sustained commitment.

This is why it’s so troubling to hear so much bickering among the stakeholders — bickering that in some cases spans more than a year.

Guilford County needs warm places for people to lay their heads as winter looms, not hot air from dueling agencies.