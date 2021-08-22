Our Opinion: Standing by our allies

And it’s this small outpouring of national unity that gives us hope, even in the midst of tragedy.

The Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, on Monday tweeted: “Many of these Afghan citizens — our allies — bravely risked their lives to support our efforts, and we have a moral obligation to help them. Maryland receives more of these SIV’s (special immigrant visas) than nearly any other state, and we stand ready and willing to receive more. It is the least we can do.”

“Utah’s history guides our approach to refugees,” Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, a Republican, wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “Our state was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution 170 years ago. Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities.”

They were joined by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who tweeted Monday that he’d met with Afghan citizens in the state and “made it clear” to the federal government that “we’re ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as a safe harbor.”

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters, “Those people … helped protect Americans. Now it is our duty to help them.”