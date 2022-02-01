Our Opinion: Stop Congress's sour stock trades

A proposition that came before the U.S. House last month shouldn’t be lost in the cacophony of daily concerns and contentious issues — no matter how much some members of Congress might like to forget it.
A Maine Democrat is pushing legislation that would ban members of Congress from owning or trading stocks.
It’s a good idea.
It’s a response, not only to the practice of trading on privileged information among members of a body that already has an image problem.
“This glaring problem will not go away until it is fixed and Congress should not delay when we have the power to fix it,” Rep. Jared Golden wrote in a letter addressed to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “Perhaps this means some of our colleagues will miss out on lucrative investment opportunities. We don’t care. We came to Congress to serve our country, not turn a quick buck.”
As of last week, 27 House members had signed on to the letter — most of them Democrats, but two Republicans as well. We suspect the number will grow.
The proposal was initially met with reluctance from Pelosi, though she has since said that she’ll bring a bill to the floor “if members want to do that.”
She should also be concerned with what the American people want.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that Democrats would consider a stock trading ban, but that he was “not sure that it’s necessary” because blatant insider trading is already illegal.
But an investigation conducted by Insider “found that at least 54 current members of Congress and almost 200 senior congressional staffers have violated the law by failing to disclose their transactions on time. And the law’s enforcement is uneven and inconsistent.”
Insider also identified numerous examples of federal lawmakers trading stocks in industries they oversee as part of their congressional committee assignments, including the defense, health care and energy industries. If that doesn’t present a potential conflict of interest, nothing does.
While insider trading is already explicitly illegal, Golden’s letter says, “it can be nearly impossible to determine what knowledge counts as ‘nonpublic’ or how personally involved members are in their stock trades.”
The letter follows pandemic-related stock-trading scandals in 2020 involving several senators — including North Carolina’s Richard Burr. His suspiciously timed sale of $1.7 million in stocks following congressional briefings on COVID-19 led to an investigation by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
No charges have been filed against Burr, but the perception that he may have possibly used his insider knowledge for monetary gain left many with a sour aftertaste.
Though Golden’s letter doesn’t call for specifics, legislation would likely allow for blind trusts — though Golden also would like to see family members and staffers prevented from investing.
“Similar to my time in the military, we always said the whole family serves, and that should be true of members of Congress,” he said.
We should know by now that members of Congress are subject to more temptation than most of their constituents, though they’re not likely to be more resistant.
“One of the most formative periods of my life was my four years of active duty service in the United States Marine Corps,” Golden said, explaining that while the institution places “a lot of trust” in each Marine, certain rules and norms remain in place to keep everyone honest. “Even good people sometimes find themselves in making bad decisions, or being sloppy,” he said.
That’s why it’s best to remove temptation.
Congress polls very poorly these days — its approval rate is around 21%, according to Gallup, and 14%, according to Ballotpedia — for a variety of reasons, including the idea that some members take advantage of their positions to fatten their wallets.
The guiding principle, to which most of us would agree, is that congressional service should not be a pathway to riches. Running for office is already limited to people of a certain monetary standard, leaving out many who would serve well. Making a profit from such service — beyond the standard salary — is almost innately immoral.
Golden and his allies should keep up the pressure.