Our Opinion: Stop pinching pennies on our public schools

The state House and Senate budgets both, before being reconciled last week, offered fractions of that amount.

The judge’s plan includes funding improvements to help low-income students and those with disabilities, and to hire more school support personnel. Increased pay for teachers, principals and assistant principals is included, as well as efforts to improve teacher diversity and competency and child access to prekindergarten, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Of course, Republican legislators bristled against this.

“A court has no more authority to direct the legislature to spend money or enact policy than the legislature does to direct a trial judge how to decide a case,” Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and education committee leader, said in a statement earlier this year.

But the judge says otherwise. “If the state fails to implement the actions described in the Comprehensive Remedial Plan … ‘it will then be the duty of this Court to enter a judgment granting declaratory relief and such other relief as needed to correct the wrong,’” Lee wrote, citing in part an earlier Supreme Court ruling.